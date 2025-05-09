Third-tier underdogs Sitwell Arms out to spring a cup final upset

Sunday Cup finalists Sitwell Arms players at their base at Whiston

UNDERDOGS Sitwell Arms intend enjoying their big cup final day at AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend and insist they’re going there to win.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third-tier club have bumped out two Premier Division teams to reach the final of the Rotherham Sunday League Cup on Sunday (10.30am).

They’ll take on newly crowned top-flight champions and favourites Brinsworth DC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A couple of our lads have played at the New York before before but to get there as a team is brilliant,” said Sitwell manager Leandro Maccio.

Action from last year's Brian Beeley Cup final between Ship Inn (light blue) and Trades. Picture by Alex Roebuck

"The pressure is on Brinsworth and we’ve surpassed where we expected to be. We are going along to enjoy it but we want that win as well. I don’t like losing."

Formed in 2022, Sitwell have won back to back promotions and wrapped up the Division One title last weekend when their scheduled opponents couldn’t raise a team.

"Up until two weeks ago it looked like Brecks Snooker were winning our league,” said Leandro. “But we beat them with a 94th minute goal in a Thursday night game and that was important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the cup we’ve defeated Team Sport and then in the semi-final we got past Trades (last year's beaten finalists) when everybody thought we would lose. That was brilliant for us."

In the spirit of togetherness, the Sitwell party will be travelling to the stadium as one on Sunday as they bid to get their hands on the Brian Beeley Trophy.

"I have booked us a coach,” added Leadro. “To make it special, we will all meet together and journey there and get some music playing. There are quite a lot of people going to support us as well.

"We are all quite good friends with Brinsworth. I went to Brinsworth School and I know their manager quite well so it is extra special we have got them in the final.

"The fact that both teams will be going for a league and cup double just adds to it.

"Having got this far, we’d love to go all the way and win the cup. The lads can’t wait.”