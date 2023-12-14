FORMER world champion Kid Galahad has paid an amazing tribute to Rotherham prospect Junaid Bostan, tipping him to eventually become a global superstar.

PRAISE: Kid Galahad (left) with Rotherham's Atif Shafiq

​Galahad, who won the IBF featherweight title in 2021, has been keeping his eye on Bostan since sparring him when the Eastwood stylist was a junior.

"If you could roll Kell Brook (another Sheffield former world champion) and me into one you'd make a Junaid Bostan...he is that good," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an astonishing accolade for a super welterweight fighter who has had just seven professional bouts and has only recently been signed by promoters Matchroom Boxing.

Leeds, UK: Junaid Bostan and Athanasios Glynos, Super Welterweight Contest. 10 December 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Junaid Bostan celebrates his win.

Bostan (22) has been picked out for stardom by others and has been chosen to have his first fight on US soil. He faces Detroit's Gordie Russ in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

But the praise from Galahad, a one-time British, Commonwealth, and European title holder who also challenged for the IBO lightweight title in 2022, stands out like a beacon in the former Clifton Community pupil's career so far.

Galahad, real name Abdul-Bari Awad, told the Advertiser: "Let me tell you something, he is going to end up being better than me and Kell put together.

"He is unbelievable, trust me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I say that because I have known him since he came to the gym a long time ago. All he knows how to do is boxing and he is very good at what he does.

"He has a good team, a good trainer (Grant Smith) and a good set-up at Steel City gym.

"He will win everything, him, as long as he stays focused."Galahad (33) said Bostan's gym mate Dalton Smith was "another one who will go to the top.

"I sparred these two when they were kids and they gave me good spars even at that age. The quality of kids like them coming through is very good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Junaid can do everything, honestly, there is nothing he cannot do."

The Sheffield fighter described Bostan as a good communicator too, important in promoting his wears.

"He has got it all. One hundred per cent he will be a world champion as long as he stays focused, lives the life. He will win everything."

Bostan has finished the UK part of his training and is tapering down in America before Saturday’s fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement