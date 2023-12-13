SWALLOWNEST have bagged their first league win of the season at the 25th attempt – and manager Jamie Housley couldn’t be prouder.

Jamie Housley Pic by Swallownest FC

Swallow came from a goal down to beat Glasshoughton Welfare 2-1 at the Miners Welfare Ground to secure their first three-pointer since April and climb off the bottom of the Northern Counties East League Division One.

​”It was tremendous. To show character to come back from 1-0 down from a mistake and from then on every man was unbelievable,” said Housley, who took up the manager’s position a month ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was everything I want from a team – workrate, desire, die for the shirt and die for each other.

"We had a few risky patches but that’s the sort of football we want to play. I’m proud. We did really well throughout.”

Trailing to a 57th strike from Aaron Gray, Swall looked to be heading for their 22nd defeat of the season but dug deep to turn it around.

Ashley McEwan levelled from the penalty spot and then Brandon Hooley gleefully converted the 89th minute winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Swallownest still have lots of work to do to haul themselves to safety, they’ll hope a corner has been turned.

"We will take this into Brigg away on Saturday,” added Housley. “We want the same performance and the same desire from everybody.