The long wait is over as Swallownest FC collect first win
Swallow came from a goal down to beat Glasshoughton Welfare 2-1 at the Miners Welfare Ground to secure their first three-pointer since April and climb off the bottom of the Northern Counties East League Division One.
”It was tremendous. To show character to come back from 1-0 down from a mistake and from then on every man was unbelievable,” said Housley, who took up the manager’s position a month ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It was everything I want from a team – workrate, desire, die for the shirt and die for each other.
"We had a few risky patches but that’s the sort of football we want to play. I’m proud. We did really well throughout.”
Trailing to a 57th strike from Aaron Gray, Swall looked to be heading for their 22nd defeat of the season but dug deep to turn it around.
Ashley McEwan levelled from the penalty spot and then Brandon Hooley gleefully converted the 89th minute winner.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Although Swallownest still have lots of work to do to haul themselves to safety, they’ll hope a corner has been turned.
"We will take this into Brigg away on Saturday,” added Housley. “We want the same performance and the same desire from everybody.
"We want to keep it up now and if we carry on showing that character then I’ll be more than happy where we are.”