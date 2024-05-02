"It showed at Magna that if I do land the shot it doesn't matter who it is, I'll take them out.

Taz Nadeem, muscular debutant. Pic by Connor McMain, GBM Sports

But if you suffer from insomnia, it's fair to say there are safer ways to ensure you'll get your 40 winks.

For Taz is a muscle-bound boxer who has a knack for putting his opponent down in sparring and training.

His promoter Izzy Asif says he "can put people to sleep for fun" – and he demonstrated that in his professional debut at the Magna Centre recently.

Taz Nadeem with trainer Jamie Kennedy. Picture by Connor McMain, GBM Sports

Less than 20 seconds into his debut he flattened Estonian Sergey Bannov.

Now he hopes to bring his power and aggression to future fights in the light heavyweight division.

His intense strength comes from years of competing in the sport of CrossFit.

Nadeem (24) from Moorgate explained: "I started boxing at the age of 10.

Taz Nadeem with promoter Izzy Asif.

"But from 12 to 15 I had issues with my nose, I was bleeding a lot, and it got me down, so I fell out of love with the sport and I took a break and went to CrossFit.

"I found out I was good at it so I made some goals, stuck to it, and did well in championships.I was amongst the best in the world. Weightlifting was one of my strongest suits and I just kept putting more and more muscle on."

CrossFit suddenly became less attractive for the former Clifton School pupil.

"You don't get a lot of money in it – CrossFit is a great life but it is a lot of work for little reward.

"More than that, though, I had done everything so quickly and there seemed nothing else to look forward to."

Taz remembered once telling his dad that one day he wanted to have his name on Sheffield's Valley Centertainment billboard – and decided to try and achieve that by going back to boxing, starting in August last year.

"I didn't want to have any regrets (in later life) and had a few amateur fights.

"Izzy said he believed in me and I turned professional."

Fans at Magna were surprised on April 20 when he disposed of his opponent so quickly. But Taz wasn't.

"I thought it could happen. I'd planned to put him out. I sparred guys a lot bigger than me and wobbled them.

"I have landed a peach perfect shot and they are asleep on the ground."

At 5ft 9ins Taz is short for his weight division but he said: "I am much stronger than taller guys, I can go straight through them.

"It showed at Magna that if I do land the shot it doesn't matter who it is, I'll take them out.

"Izzy says I put people to sleep for fun, but I was glad that Sergey was fine afterwards. It would have been worse had he had faced 10-20 shots!"

Taz is a busy man.

On top of the boxing, he has a degree in economics, is a father of two sons aged 18 months and three months, and is a full-time worker at Sayeed Butchers shop and factory in Masbrough, helping his father and uncle.