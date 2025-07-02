The Hundred Trophy embarks on Yorkshire tour to inspire the next generation of women cricketers

As excitement builds for The Hundred 2025, the Northern Superchargers are taking the Hundred Trophy on a county-wide tour of schools and cricket clubs across Yorkshire, in a bid to inspire the next generation of female cricketers.

Kicking off at Ampleforth College on Monday 9th June, the trophy then set off on a tour of various schools and cricket clubs across Yorkshire, visiting budding cricketers as they compete in various competitions across the region – including North Yorkshire outdoors girls final and Dynamos School girls’ finals.

Following a landmark few years for women’s cricket, with a 22% increase in the number of recreational women’s and girls’ teams recorded year on year – the trophy tour aims to build on that momentum, showcasing the power of the women’s game and sparking inspiration in communities across Yorkshire – showcasing the accolades and heights that can be reached at the top level of the game.

Across June and July, the trophy will be making 25 appearances across various schools and clubs, with each stop allowing fans and aspiring cricketers to get up close to the silverware and have the opportunity to meet some of the stars behind the success.

School Tournaments Have Been Taking Place to Determine the Next Yorkshire Champions

Playing their home fixtures at Headingley Stadium, the Northern Superchargers represent the region in the fast-paced cricket competition that fuses elite sport with family-friendly entertainment.

Northern Superchargers will also be making surprise appearances alongside the trophy tour in the build up to this year’s competition, having previously popped up at places including Roundhay Park, Leeds Dock, and Trinity Leeds to meet fans, take part in cricket challenges, and bring a taste of matchday excitement to the community.

Fan favourite and Yorkshire hero, Dawid Malan, is amongst the stars that are set to surprise and delight the local communities as part of this region wide trophy tour. Malan will also be given the role of crowning the next Yorkshire Champions following the conclusion of the school tournaments.

Northern Superchargers Dawid Malan said: “It’s such a privilege to be part of a team that’s so passionate about growing the women’s game. Bringing the trophy to communities across Yorkshire is designed to engage and inspire the next generation and is a fantastic way to show what’s possible when you reach your full potential.

The Hundred Trophy is visiting girls' schools and cricket clubs across Yorkshire ahead of the 2025 competition

“Visiting local communities is one of the most rewarding aspects of the job and what sets The Hundred apart from all other forms of cricket. It’s a real honour to be in a position to be able to make a difference and hopefully inspire a few future Superchargers!”

Ella Voase, Marketing Manager of the Northern Superchargers, added: “We’re proud to be taking the Women’s Hundred Trophy out on the road as we build towards another electric summer of cricket. Yorkshire has an incredible cricketing legacy, and it’s our goal to make sure every girl across the region knows she has a place in the game. This tour is about more than silverware… it’s about belief, representation, and community.”

The Hundred Trophy Tour runs throughout June and July, ahead of The Hundred’s return to Headingley this August. Early bird tickets for all four Northern Superchargers home matchdays are available now until 1st July via thehundred.com, with prices starting from just £18 for adults, £5 for under-16s, and infants (0–3 years) go free.