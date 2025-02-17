The growing optimism behind Rotherham’s boxing Gladiator

Taz Nadeem with his team including Jamie Kennedy and Amer Khan.

AFTER five professional fights, it is impossible to tell how far a boxer can go in the sport.

But Amer Khan's experienced eye detected something very special about Rotherham's Taz Nadeem.

Not just the way he has dispensed with his opponents so far, three of them via first-round knockouts.

But the way he has handled top-class boxers in sparring sessions has struck a chord with Khan, too.

Taz Nadeem and Lerrone Richards with other sparring partners at Dave Coldwell's gym in Rotherham.

In the last few days, Nadeem has stopped his first opponent with a winning record and then shared a training spar with a former world champion.

Taz did well in the training session with Lerrone Richards, the 2021 IBO super-middleweight kingpin, who has also held the British, Commonwealth and European titles.

The pair traded leather at Dave Coldwell's gym and the workout experience was of significant value to Taz, said Amer.

"I have been in boxing 30 years, been a champion in the amateurs and professional, and been in the corner of world champions like Billy Joe Saunders, Kell Brook and Kid Galahad," Khan said.

Amer Khan. Picture by Bob Westerdale

"So I have earned my stripes and I know a prospect when I see one – and I think Taz can follow those great names.

"Already, he is one of best fighters I have cornered, and I have had a few. He has this gladiator feel about him.

"His punching power is pound-for-pound up there with the best. He must be one of the hardest hitters in British boxing."

Khan watched Taz and Lerrone in sparring and said: "Taz conducted himself really well and it was a very important learning spar for him.

"He did well and held his own against a tremendous southpaw."

Amer says Taz's coaching sessions at the Millennium gym under Jamie Kennedy underpins his tenacity and development over the last year.

"Jamie is doing a fantastic job with Taz," said Khan, who helps him on the pads and with weight-making.

"Previously, Taz went to other gyms and they couldn't do anything with him but he is blossoming now.

"I look at him and see he has good footwork, great reaction, fast hands, overwhelming power and he always makes the weight solid.

"Right now he could be the hardest-hitting super middle in the country.

"He has this natural, strong DNA which gives him that extra edge. But his greatest weapon is that he believes in himself and we in his corner do too."

Taz (24) from Moorgate finished off his last opponent, Indian Jaskirat Singh, in quick order.

Khan said: "The way he executed that fight and finalised with KO was pure box office.

"It is great to see him going through the gears in fights and in training with Jamie, he can go one to 100 like a Lamborghini!

"The important thing now is to not be getting ahead of ourselves and be patient.

"Boxing these days is full of people whispering in fighter's ears and undermining the coaches.

"If he carries on as he is doing, though, I can see him going through the Central Area, domestic, Commonwealth, European belts...all the way to world level. That's how much belief I have in him."