The amazing back story of Junaid Bostan's next opponent

Bilal Fawaz with former world champion Barry McGuigan ahead of the clash with Junaid Bostan

MANY boxers have unusual and compelling back stories that give fight-fans an insight into their lives and previous experiences.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junaid Bostan has captured the public imagination at just 22 years of age.

He emerged from the streets of Eastwood, forced his way up the pecking order at Sheffield's Steel City gym and was then handed a lucrative promotional contract with the sports giants Matchroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of his hard work should come to fruition on the last day of this month when he competes for the vacant English Super Welterweight title at the Indigo at The O2 in London.

Junaid Bostan during a media workout at the Steel City Boxing Gym ahead of his upcoming fight. Picture by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He will be favourite to beat his 36-year-old opponent on that evening, one Bilal Fawaz.

But whatever happens in the ring, Junaid certainly won't be able to compete with Bilal's back story.

Much of his history is distressing and challenging for him and his loved ones, together with his supporters in his base in London.

Here are eight things you might not know about Bilal:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- He was born in Nigeria, to a mother from Benin and a father from Lebanon. His mother was murdered in a so-called religious riot.

- After a difficult childhood a man brought him to England, aged 14. He says he was trafficked.

- For many years there was a dispute over his immigration status and several attempts to deport him. He was held at an immigration removal centre in Gatwick. A petition demanding his release attracted 117,000 signatures.

- Boxing was his salvation. He won a Amateur Boxing Association title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- While he was considered English enough to represent England internationally, he was turned down by the Great Britain squad because of a lack of a passport.

- He's musically talented, and has released recordings and music videos.

– There are other strings to his bow – he is a digital creator and a model.

At 36, Bilal is aware that people are ruling him out of a win over the Rotherham favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he posted a message about him and his team online: "They said we were too old and should give up.

“But we rose up, became Southern Area Champions and now rank 14th in the UK after just 10 fights (won nine, lost one).

"We’ve signed a contract to fight for the English Super Welterweight Title on January 31 on the biggest television channel with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn, the top promoter in the world.

"Nothing is impossible if we believe in ourselves — who cares what others think."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bostan is looking forward to the bout and will doubtless offer the hand of friendship afterwards.

He told the Advertiser that he expects to win the English title and then move on towards the British, something Fawaz also yearns for.