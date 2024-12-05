Nav Mansouri, pictured here in Spain, has had 15 years in the pro game

​BOXER Nav Mansouri's jaw dropped open.

​The Rotherham Advertiser had just told him that tomorrow will be 15 years since he started his career as a professional boxer.

It's an anniversary that came as a complete surprise and made him realise how long he has been in the game, and how much it had changed over that time.

Changes are very much at the forefront of his mind right now, as he is plunging into the world of bare knuckle boxing.

Nav Mansouri and his team after Sam Sheedy fight in 2015. Picture by Dean Woolley

But he found time to mull over the start of his fight career, starting one cold December night against Barnsley's Craig Tomes at the Brooklands Hotel, Barnsley.

"That was 15 years ago? To me, that is crazy," said the 35-year old from East Dene and Kimberworth Park who is now living in Marbella.

"Wow, I didn't know that and it certainly doesn't feel that long."

Mansouri won his first pro fight with a fifth-round stoppage. Tomes was to quit the sport soon after. The Rotherham boxer went on a seven-fight winning spree before drawing at the Magna Centre with Dee Mitchell in 2011.

Nav Mansouri takes a shot from Sam Sheedy in their title fight nine years ago. Picture by Dean Woolley

His profile escalated shortly afterwards when light-middleweight Nav reached the semi-final of a televised Prizefighter Tournament.

Three fights later he fought for the English championship, first drawing and then beating Barnsley's Matthew Mallin for the crown.

South Yorkshire fight fans will remember his epic ten-round defence against Sheffield's Sam Sheedy at Magna in 2015.

That was probably the high point of a career that currently boasts a Won 22 Lost 4 Drawn 2 record.

So what is the former Clifton School pupil's most memorable moment in the sport?

"Nobody thought I would do anything in boxing," he said. "So to do what I have done is my highlight, really.

"I pushed through hardships and everything.

"I didn't have a coach and at the level I was fighting I needed one. "I have been in long fights, 10 rounders and 12 rounds – all title fights.

"In each one I wasn't 100 per cent and should have had a full time coach but never had one. I was missing out on training and nutrition."

From his home in Spain, Nav keeps an eye on the South Yorkshire boxing scene.

He hasn't ruled out a last dance, locally.

"Junaid Bostan, he is doing really well, as are Dalton Smith and Liam Cameron. My brother sponsors Skahiel Thompson. They spur me on to make a comeback. That's how I feel," said Nav, a personal trainer who last boxed in February.

"I am confident that if I can get an eight to ten-week camp I would be able to take on anyone."