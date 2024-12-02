Alana Habergham-Rice with her award

A TEENAGER forced to restrict her football playing time has made a big impact as a coach helping other youngsters.

And now Alana Habergham-Rice, who has autism, has been named the County FA’s Young Volunteer of the Year for her work at Kiveton Park Football Club.

The 16-year-old uses her own experience in the game to help other disabled players overcome barriers.

She is part of a team providing more football opportunities for disabled people to enjoy their time at Kiveton and has designed and delivered neurodiversity awareness training to other coaches, showing a maturity beyond her years.

Alana Habergham-Rice and Kiveton Park FC youngsters at the awards ceremony

"Alana has always been involved with the club but last year she had health conditions which meant she couldn’t play as much and so she started volunteering,” said mum Rachel, who nominated her.

"Just seeing her with the kids and the way she coaches and the way she has embraced that challenge has been amazing.

“She has worked with kids who have been struggling to fit into their team or have other things they are trying to work through.

"She uses her own personal experience to help others and, at 16, it is unusual to see that. The kids love her to bits.”

Alana said she had been “shocked” to receive the award and that seeing the reaction of the kids to it had given her as much joy as anything.

She also works with the U10s boys.

"I want to inspire other children, especially kids with disabilities, and particularly with me having a disability myself,” she said.

"We have kids come to us from mainstream teams who have struggled to be a part of it.

"To see them from the first week here, when they were nervous and scared and wouldn’t talk to anyone, to now and seeing them enjoy their football is really important and satisfying.”

Alana picked up her award at the England Grassroots Football Awards presentation night at Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Rotherham Sunday League won the County FA’s League of the Year gong.

