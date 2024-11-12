Imogen Strawson, Player of the Match for Rotherham ladies

HOME teams didn’t disappoint at Rotherham Hockey Club’s annual President’s Day.

There was an excellent start to proceedings at Bawtry Road with goals from Aidan Ward, Jake Ward and a double from Rannoch Foster seeing the men’s first team beat Slazengers 4-3. Player of the Match was Simon Hibbert.

The ladies firsts were up next and carried on the good work. They beat Durham University 3-2 thanks to goals from Maddie Hague, Matilda Davidson and Ruby Miller. Player of the Match was Imogen Strawson.

Both victories were welcome for Rotherham after difficult starts to the season in the Yorkshire and North East Leagues.

The men are away to Halifax on Saturday (midday) while the ladies go to University of Leeds for a 1.30pm start.

Back to the President’s Day, the men’s team took on Sheffield Bankers 6s and won 7-2.

Tom Oldale bagged four, Chris Hilton two and Michael Watson the other. Player of the Match was Zachary Bray. The final game saw the A and B Development teams play out a 2-2 draw.

The weekend’s away games included a 2-0 defeat for the men’s thirds away to Sheffield. Player of the Match was Jassi Singh. The ladies seconds rattled in six goals at Dronfield through Rachael Hibbert (2), Rylee Baker (2), Emily Burgin and Becky Lee. Player of the Match was Rylee Baker.

The ladies thirds finished off the day by thrashing Sheffield Bankers 7-0. Ava Masserella (3), Lottie Bray, Phoebe Carver, Aanya Sukumar and Megan Bradley did the damage.