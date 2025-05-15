Taz Nadeem draws inspiration from Mike Tyson and Saul Alvarez in his quest for the top

Sparring complete for Taz Nadeem

TAZ Nadeem will be doing his best to emulate global superstars Mike Tyson and Saul Alvarez when he next takes to the ring.

The Rotherham super middleweight has adopted a highly aggressive style that suits his smaller, muscle-bound stature – and he enjoys deploying his strength and intensity against opponents who are bigger than him.

After five straight professional wins, he is aiming for his fourth knockout when he appears on the Terri Harper v Natalie Zimmermann TV bill at Doncaster Rovers' stadium next Friday.

a win in his first scheduled six-rounder will help the 25-year-old climb the rankings.

Taz Nadeem in the spotlight with Dave Coldwell and Adam Smith

"I truly believe I can go far in this sport," says the Moorgate mauler, who is trained by Jamie Kennedy at the Masbrough Street, Millennium gym.

"I want to become an English champion, a British champion; and beyond that, a world champion.

"I believe I have what it takes. As long as I stay disciplined and stick to the path I’m on, I know I can achieve big things."

"My style comes from both my build and my mentality," said Nadeem, who works during the day as a butcher in Masbrough.

"I’m naturally shorter and stockier for my weight class. Since the amateurs, I’ve always faced taller opponents.

"So I had to develop a style that suits that – explosive, powerful, always pressing forward.

"If you're shorter, you’ve got to get inside, and that means you need power and movement," added the former Sheffield Hallam University student.

"Taller fighters might have the reach, but when you’re built like me, you tend to have the power edge.

"Guys like Canelo (Alvarez) or Mike Tyson: same thing. They were always fighting taller fighters, and their styles were shaped by their physicality. I think that’s the case with me too.

"And personality-wise, I’m a calm guy outside the ring, but when I step through the ropes the beast comes out. The ring brings out who you really are deep down."

Nadeem will take on 37-fight Bahadur Karami, an Iranian living in Manchester. He is a veteran of six and eight rounders.

The GBM Sports show, which will be streamed on DAZN, will also feature Rotherham-born featherweight southpaw Ellie Hellewell.