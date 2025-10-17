Table-topping Rotherham Titans out to swerve 4G banana skin at Dings Crusaders

Big John: John Okafor makes the hard yards in Saturday's cracking win over Rosslyn Park

ROTHERHAM Titans will be busting a gut to make sure there’s no “After the Lord Mayor’s Show” scenario this weekend.

They make the trip down to Bristol to play Dings Crusaders with the dust only just having settled on last Saturday’s exhilarating top-of-table triumph over Rosslyn Park.

That win gave the Titans the rarity of the outright leadership of National One, three points ahead of Rosslyn, four in front of third-placed Blackheath and five in front of Plymouth Albion.

It also placed an even bigger target on their back in the shape of the section’s only surviving unbeaten record.

Team chief Harvey Biljon will spend this week grounding the players and getting them trained on the next match and has already driven home that message.

“I told the players (in the huddle) after our win (on Saturday), we don’t plateau. We keep building on it,” he said.

“We’ll do as we always do. We’ll keep going away and focussing on how we can keep making improvements.

“What’s great is that we have had loads of rotation through the first set of games and got results. There is real competition for places.”

Crusaders play on a 4G pitch at Shaftsbury Park.

It lends itself to fast, expansive rugby and nudges visiting teams towards playing that way.

Rotherham had no problem winning there last season, outscoring their typically enterprising hosts 45-26 and running in seven tries.

Biljon won’t deviate from a winning formula that basically involves playing to the team’s strengths.

“We will have to look at how we’re going to go there and function,” he said.

“Teams sometimes adapt their style of play for the 4G whereas we’re got to make sure we stay true to ourselves.”

On the face of it, Dings’ start of five losses out of six doesn’t make good reading, until you take a closer look.

Three of those losses have been to fancied Rosslyn, Blackheath, Plymouth and dark horses Rams, and they did collect a bonus point win at Birmingham Moseley.

Rotherham, meanwhile, will be keeping an eye on the walking wounded from last week’s battle.

Added the South African: “It looks like we have a few more bumps and bruises with the likes of Rob Povey out.

“It meant we lost our 10, our play maker, but we found a way to win in adversity.

“There was a real understanding across the group, 1 to 20, on what we needed to do.

“We scored four tries against a top of the table team who have defended well this season. It was a good shift so let’s now step up to the next challenge.”

Kick-off tomorrow is 3pm.