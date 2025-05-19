Sunshine and smiles as Rotherham Harriers mix with the cream of the county

First to the line: Double medal winner Abigail Andrews winning gold in the 3000m at the Yorkshire Track and Field Championships in the colours of Rotherham Harriers

GLORIOUS weather was matched by glorious results for Rotherham Harriers at a keenly contested event.

The club returned from the sunny Yorkshire Track and Field Championships with a haul of 27 medals made up of nine golds, seven silvers and 11 bronze.

The event took place at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium at Cudworth, Barnsley.

Harriers secretary Steve Gaines said: “We had 47 athletes competing across the five age groups. Twenty-four won medals and many of the 23 who didn't performed well.

Racing cert: Double gold medal winner Mikey Bacon in the 3000m at the Yorkshire Track and Field Championships on Saturday

"There were 39 new personal best times or performances set over the weekend.”

Added Steve: “The event is important for two reasons. It is an opportunity to get used to the championship conditions of call room, heats, semi-finals and finals.

"It also offers the chance to compete against the best athletes in the county in the different age groups.”

Gold medal winners: Ella Paish-Plunkett, U13 girls Shot Putt 9.93m (PB); Abigail Andrews, U15 girls 3000m 10:32.03 (PB); Mikey Bacon U17men 1500m 4:10.84, 300m 8:51.35; Grace Igoe U17W 1500m 4:34.08; Henry Parker U20M 400m 49.73 (SB); Olivia Bell U20W 400m 55.83 (PB); Jonson Hughes U20M 3000m 8:53.83 (SB); Indigo Johnson Senior W Hammer 35.08m (PB).

Silver Medallists: Abigail Andrews U15 girls 1500m 4:49.02 (PB); Layla Roden U17W 800m 2:14.21; Matthew Collini U17M 400m Hurdles 61.01 (PB); Oliver Firth U17M HJ 1.60m; Lilia Harris U20W 800m 2:14.89; Marci Walsh Sen W 1500m 5:02.02; Sarah Henton SW Discus 38.16m.

Bronze Medallists:

Jonathan Bristol-Whyke U13 boys High Jump 1.25m (PB); Hayley Bacon U15 girls 800m 2:18.63 (PB); Onnee Turner U17W Discus 19.01m; Graihagh Turner U17W 1500m 4:37.95; Layla Roden U17W 300m 41.74; Alfie Bedford U17M 800m 2:02.48; Jonson Hughes U20M 1500m 4:03.10; Alfie Nicholls U20M 400m 51.14; Jake Parker U20M 800m 2:00.86 (PB); Jack Williams U20M 3000m 9:36.53; Kristie Archer SW Long Jump 5.65m (PB)

Other Results

U13 Girls

Lorena Hughes 9th H1 800m 2:52.37 (PB); Phoebe Bedford 6th H2 800m 2:52.85 (PB).

U13 Boys

Yven Turner 7th H1 800m 2:44.19 (PB);Joseph Hudson 8th H2 800m 2:54.80; Harry Hudson 3rd H3 800m 2:32.29 (PB); Jude Bilham 6th H2 100m 15.03 (PB).

U15 Girls

Poppy Bedford 4th 300m final 2:52.85 (PB); Haley Bacon 3rd H1 U15g 800m 2:21.79 (PB); Lola-Rose Hughes 5th H2 800m 2:35.54(PB); Isobel Powell 2nd H2 300m 43.99 (PB), 6th in final 45.48; 3rd H2 200m 27.92, 4th in Final 28.27.

U17 Women

Beth Sanderson 8th H2 100m 13.96, 5th H3 200m 27.71(PB), 5th H1 300m 44.91(PB); Alexandra Oliva 4th H2 200m 27.17, 3rd H1 300m 43.16(PB), 5th 300m final 43.03(PB), 7th Javelin final 25.56m (PB); Layla Roden 1st H2 800m2:27.90.

Matilda Holmes 2nd H1 800m 2:20.44 (PB), 4th in final 2:18.52(PB),4th 1500m final 4:43.19 (PB); Esme Milbourne 4th H1 800m 2:25.88 (PB),7th in final 2:30.25, 7th in 1500m final 5:06.16; Onnee Turner 4th shot putt final 7.65m (PB).

U17 Men

Robson Hughes 4th H2 800m 2:02.88, 6th in final 2:06.84, 5th in 400m final 55.08 (PB); Oliver Firth 5th H2 100m 11.86 (PB),Oliver Woodhouse 5th H2 200m 26.02; Louis Johnson 12th 1500m final 4:28.09 (PB);Seb Johnson 14th 1500m final 4:36.63 (PB).

U20 Women

Harper Tompkin 4th 1500m final 5:13.95.

U20 men

Daniel Reeve 7th 1500m final 4:08.60 (PB); Jack Williams 9th 1500m final 4:18.58; Theo Armitage 4th 3000m final 10:00.76 (PB); Vincent Johnson 6th 3000m final 10:05.81 (PB).

Senior Women

Nicole Norton 5th 800m final 2:29.36 (SB), 7th 400m final66.11.

Senior Men

Jonathan Fields 5th H1 100m 12.16, 7th H1 200m 24.60 (PB); Alex Newell 4th H2 400m 52.10, 5th in final 51.86.