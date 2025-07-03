Strong performances from Rotherham Harriers at Northern Championships and regional races

Woodland stretch: Ben Burton in the Round Sheffield Run

ATHLETES from Rotherham Harriers athletes did their club proud in a packed and sweltering weekend of action.

They were out in force across a range of events including the Northern Athletics Senior & U20 Championships in Derby, the Barnsley 10K, the Round Sheffield Run and the local Rother Valley parkrun.

A large Harriers squad headed to the Moorways Stadium at Derby for the Northerns and turned in some outstanding performances against top competition.

Olivia Bell won the U20 Women’s 400m and was second in the 200m, highlighting her excellent sprinting form.

Samuel Richard Gilson was first across the finish line in the 3000m steeplechase and followed that up with fourth place in the Senior & U20 5000m.

Kristie Archer soared to victory in the Senior Women’s Long Jump while clubmate Sophie Cowper placed second in the Senior & U20 Women’s 5000m.

Luke Parker was runner-up in the U20 Men’s 800m and Lilia Harris third in the U20 Women’s 800m.

Other finalists included Henry Parker (6th, U20 Men’s 400m), Joshua Wragg (6th, 5000m), Harper Lodge Tompkin (4th, 2000m steeplechase), Caitlin McCloy (7th, 800m), and Marci Leigh Walsh (9th, Senior Men’s 800m).

The full squad included Alex Newell, Alfie Jack Nicholls, Beth Taylor, Caitlin McCloy, Harper Lodge Tompkin, Henry Parker, Jake Parker, Jonathan Fields, Joshua Wragg, Kristie Archer, Lilia Harris, Luke Parker, Marci Leigh Walsh, Nicole Norton, Olivia Bell, Samuel Richard Gilson and Sophie Cowper — all of whom represented the club with pride and determination.

Over on the roads, Neil Shaw took part in the Barnsley 10K on Sunday, finishing in a commendable 47.12 in challenging, warm conditions.

Several Harriers took on the ever-popular Round Sheffield Run, a unique multi-stage trail event combining endurance and speed.

Results included: Ben Burton – an impressive fourth overall in 01:08:56; Jem Tompkin 01:36:41; Martha Hazelhurst 01:47:52; Jo Palmer 02:35:04; Team ShellyKelly (Michelle Eddison & Kelly Ling) 02:31:56; Team Breakfast Crew (Mark Plant & Natalie Neville) 01:25:32.

It was a more relaxed start to the weekend for a group of club members at the Rother Valley parkrun followed by coffee and cake to celebrate Jo Palmer’s birthday.

A Harriers spokeswoman said: “From track to trail and sprints to steeplechase, our athletes showed their talent and club spirit in every arena.”