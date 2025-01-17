Strength in numbers as Swallownest gear up for local derby against Maltby Main
The two clubs meet at Muglet Lane in the league for only the second time.
The first was a fiercely contested 0-0 draw at the Miners Welfare Ground in September, since when Maltby have established a place in and around the top eight in the NCEL Division One while Swall have been in the lower reaches.
Swall manager Jamie Housley said: "It is going to be a tough one, like it was at our place, and they’re up to ninth after beating Louth on Tuesday.
"We have a few people back so I am a bit more confident than I would have been compared to over the last few weeks with the injuries we’ve had.
"We trained last night. The lads are pretty confident and we’re looking forward to it.”
The likes of striker Alex Wonham, right-back Ollie Piekarski and recent signing Tom Mestre are back on board for Swallownest as they look to put more daylight between themselves and the bottom three.
Although they go into the derby on the back of three defeats, this season has been panning out better than the last two when they finished second bottom and were relieved to avoid relegation.
"I’ve said it before, our issue has been consistency,” added Housley.
"We’ve not really been trampled on by teams apart from Wakefield before Christmas. The goals we are conceding are concentration issues and we’re getting punished every time.
"We’re in a better position than we were last year. At least everything now is in our own hands and there are teams around us we still have to play as well.
"We have good competition and there’s a couple more still to sign. One will hopefully be in tomorrow so we’ll see.”
Kick-off at Muglet Lane is 3pm.
