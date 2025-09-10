Storming starts for Dinnington and Wath RUFC on first day of Yorkshire League action

Hard yards: Jamie Shaw drives on for dominant Dinnington. Picture by Chris Harrison

A FINE afternoon for rugby was matched by a fine performance as Dinnington made their return to Yorkshire One with a thumping victory.

The club marked their Sponsors Day by beating West Leeds 52-9 with a feast of running rugby which would have delighted coach Matt Challinor, their backers and the supporters at Lodge Lane.

Near neighbours Wath also had a great start, despatching Old Rishworthian 47-0 at Moor Road, but Dinno were able to pass the half-century mark by scoring eight tries, six converted by Jonny West.

The home side showed their intent from the off when Michael Leitch went over.

Jonny West slots more points for victorious Dinnington against West Leeds. Picture by Chris Harrison

West Leeds responded with an early penalty but Dinnington were already rumbling.

Rob Leivars powered his way over, Stephen Leitch got in on the act and although the visitors responded with another pen, it was clear they were playing a dangerous game trying to trade threes for sevens.

James Egerton then muscled his way through for another Dinnington try and Awly Trueman and Alex Rimmington each crossed the whitewash before half time.

The second half brought more of the same. Leitch and Trueman doubled their tallies and West’s extras rounded off a statement win for last season’s Yorkshire Two champions.

Dinnington urged on in their tussle with West Leeds. Picture by Hayley Kirk

New player-coach Ryan Burrows scored a try hat-trick in Wath’s rout.

Sean Hopper, Arran Tasker and Dave Laycock also went over to secure a bonus point win for a team containing three debutants.

The change in style of play, commitment and fitness made the side almost unrecognisable from last season.

Rotherham Phoenix lost their Yorkshire Three opener 29-19 away to Barnsley.

They are away to Hornsea on Saturday while Wath make the trip up to Wensleydale on Saturday and Dinnington go to Beverley.

Maltby RUFC play their opening game in Yorkshire Fourth South away to Hallamshire.