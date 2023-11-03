“I have been a member of Rotherham Harriers for more than 40 years.

"It’s not just a figurehead role for me. It’s a matter of having an impact.

"Going down to Herringthorpe last week, being down on the course at 8 o’clock and marking it out, it’s not just a figurehead.

Stand… It’s 100 seats, a modular building. Dinnington Town FC have had something similar there.

Planning application in with the council. I’m currently working on getting some sponsorship in for the stand. We’re just waiting for the council to come back and give planning permission and then I can go back to the sponsors, they can get materials to pay for it and they will get naming rights etc.

"It’s something that’s much needed. The parents come down in the harsh depths of winter. The rain’s falling, the wind’s blowing and there’s nowhere to go.

"If you look at our South Yorkshire neighbours, they’ve all got very good facilities so it would be nice.

"It would be nice to get a stand here and put something back into the club.

"We will start with one stand and it would be nice if we can increased it to two.

"If we are trying to encourage kids down to take part in athletics, when it’s rainy and windy and dark and miserable then ideally we need somewhere they can shelter.

"My first task is to drive this stand.”

"I’m enjoying retirement.

"I will attend the monthly committee meetings, get an involvement in how the club is being run and try to push things where possible.”

"This is a community stadium. It’s not just about doing something for the running club. It’s about doing something for the community as well.

"Football goes off and other events from different cultures

"It hasn’t really changed.

"It was instrumental with a guy called Joe Allott, who was the Mayor when I ran in the World Championships in 1983, to get a synthetic track. It came to fruition in 1990 but there is still some investment that needs to go in this facility.

New role… asked by Steve Gaines and Nigel Brookes. More time on his hands after retirement. Timing right.

"I was honoured to be asked. It’s a three-year term. I have been attending committee meetings just to get a feel of what goes on before I made a decision that I was definitely going to do it.

"If I do something, I fully in. As I said earlier. It’s not just about being a figurehead. It’s about trying to make a difference.

"I recently stepped down as president of South Yorkshire Athletics Schools Association after 15-plus years. It’s a matter of coming back and giving something back to the grassroots. That’s what’s important because this is where I started, age 12, with Rotherham Harriers.

"I became a member in 1975 so it’s 48 years.

"When you come down and see a schools event like the South Yorkshire XC Championships, my next door neighbour, Frazer Richardson, his child was there.

"Out there there is potential and unless they get an opportunity compete in an event like that then we will never know.”

Falling numbers

"When I used to run in the South Yorkshire Schools and get to the English Schools, there used to be two athletes from Rotherham, two from Barnsley, two from Doncaster and two from Sheffield, always in every event.

"When I later took on the presidency of SY Schools, I noticed those numbers dwidling.

" A part of it is that there are more for kids to do and trying to get them interested in a sport, whether it is athletics or whatever, we are trying to get them into a sport and away from their XBoxes and out out of their bedrooms and out into the fresh air.

"That’s why something like the SY Schools XC is fabulous. There could have been more there but the storms that hit the south has put some schools off.

"There was still a very good turnbout and hopefully out there there could be a Keely Hodgkinson or a Peter Elliott or a Jessica Ennis.

"It starts with school teachers bringing their kids down to events like that to find out if they have a talent.

"It is where the seed is planted, true, but they still need the right facilities and you are relying on parents as well.