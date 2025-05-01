Squad needs more staying power, says Rotherham Titans chief Harvey Biljon

Driving up standards: Rotherham Titans chief Harvey Biljon

ROTHERHAM Titans intend having the personnel to go the distance next season after falling short of promotion in National One this time around.

Back in the third tier for the first time since 2020, Titans were unexpectedly in the hunt for top spot right through the winter until losing their final four away games, all to strong sides.

Although they had a knack of getting over the line in a few tight contests, Rotherham’s total of 18 bonus points was the lowest in the top seven.

They finished 14 points behind champions Richmond and three behind runners-up Rosslyn Park, who took it by beating Rotherham 56-26 in London last weekend.

Rotherham Titans' try-scoring forward Callum Bustin. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

As Titans set about re-shaping its squad for 2025/26, the need for more depth is apparent to director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

Speaking to the Advertiser, he said: “I asked previously, probably around December time, does our squad have the stamina to sustain the entire season?

"Although the players are battled hardened, you would question if that was the case in a couple of games. We got through just on the right side of the results but is that the difference between getting a ‘W’ or a bonus point win?

"We have a really good core of players together. What we need to add is more competition for places because I think that will drive the standards at training and drive performance in competition.

Lloyd Hayes scored 294 points for Rotherham Titans last season, the highest tally in National One.

"A little bit more depth would be a big factor in what we want to do."

Rotherham had the highest points scorer in their section for the third year in succession in Lloyd Hayes.

No. 8 Callum Bustin finished high in the try-scoring charts and the formidable pack was as big as any in the division.

Last summer Biljon put the accent on signing young and hungry players and wants to do the same again, within reason.

"You are always looking for those stand-out players who are able to be a point of difference in your campaign, so let’s hope we can find a few of those,” he said.

"I’m excited about some of the recruits we are bringing in. I think if you look at the age demographic of the guys coming in, they are going to be excited and hungry to come and play.

“We are in a slightly different place now in that we’ll look to bring in a couple of senior players but at the same time we’ve also had a lot of senior players who are moving on. It’s not easy to find a seasoned pro to come into a semi-pro environment so we have to make sure we go back and work hard with the young group we’ve got.”

Biljon has lifted standards at Rotherham since arriving around 18 months ago, not long after topping the Championship with the now defunct Jersey Reds.

Promotion from National Two North for the Titans followed and the South African has his admirers. He has been previously linked with Newcastle Falcons and Worcester, who are expected to return to competitive rugby in the Championship next term.

Planning for next season at Clifton Lane remains his only focus.

"I’m excited about the squad that’s coming together and the project here,” he added.