Sporting ‘Hub’ for the young set for launch
The Hub, a state-of-the-art community centre at Clifton Lane sports ground, will be unveiled tomorrow (noon-3pm).
The multi-purpose facility is set to be a will be “a game changer” for local youth, giving them a place to gather, socialise, learn and grow.
The £700,000 project is the result of the tireless work of the Titans Community Foundation, which uses the power of sport to improve the lives of young people.
It secured backing from the Youth Investment Fund to make the dream a reality.
The Hub will serve as a permanent home for the TCF, which already directly engages with 2,000 youngsters a year.
"Everyone who walks into the new building just says ‘wow’,” said a TCF spokesperson.
"The transformation from what was an old dilapidated bingo hall into a cutting-edge youth hub is nothing short of remarkable.
"Rotherham hasn’t seen an investment like this in years.
The Hub will become the beating heart of the town’s youth scene.”
The facility will be utilised up to seven days a week and stands on the site shared by Rotherham Town Cricket Club and Rotherham Rugby Club.
Tomorrow’s event will feature the cutting of the ribbon as well and a celebration of the many individuals who have been part of the Titans Community Foundation over the years.