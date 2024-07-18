Splash-tastic time at Rotherham Metro water polo Mini Olympics
More than 50 youngsters aged ten and under from across the North East competed in the event at Maltby Leisure Centre organised by Rotherham Metro Water Polo Club.
They represented six different countries from around the world, enjoying the joys of a sport that is growing locally.
Maltby has been chosen as the base for the new Swim England Talent Centre and a new head coach, Matt Birch, is now in post, overseeing eight coaches and more than 60 kids from all over the North East and Midlands.
“Metro has recently transformed, growing from five to more than 70 kids playing water polo every week,” said Matt.
“Over 70 kids train at Maltby every Sunday evening and we are growing fast.”
Metro now has squads for Mini Metros aged six-ten years old and a juniors and a new academy squad.
Sessions run 5pm-7pm every Sunday and the first month is free for newcomers.
Please contact [email protected]