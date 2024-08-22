James Wilson: links with the Millers

JAMES Wilson is better known as "The Sleep Geek” who runs the company, Kipmate, which works with international governments, global brands and elite athletes. A former Oakwood and Thomas Rotherham College student, the 44-year-old has strong allegiances to Rotherham United – his dad was on the books in the 1960s and James himself enjoyed a spell at the club's Centre of Excellence as a boy. He has gone on to work with football teams including West Ham United and Lincoln City after he was first brought in to help improve the rest and recovery of players at Rotherham United by then-manager Paul Warne.

​First sporting memory

Going to watch Rotherham v Wigan (I think) when I was four or five. My grandpa’s company (Brinsworth-based bed manufacturer) Duckers was sponsoring the match ball. My brother had to go home with my mum at half-time because he was playing up and me and my dad went into the away changing room afterwards to see my uncle Roy (legendary Rotherham goalkeeper, Roy Tunks), who my dad was mates with because they played together for the Millers in the 60s. We got a taxi home as my mum had to take the car.

Best thing about your role

Bruce Springsteen

My job is brilliant. I get to visit some great companies, to help their people sleep better. I work with brands like Rotherham’s very own Mattress Online, helping them to help the UK sleep better, and I working with some of the world's best footballers and athletes is a real blessing. The best thing, though, is when you have helped someone get better sleep, particularly when they have tried everything and were at their lowest ebb. Nothing beats that.

Most memorable incident

Being there when the West Ham men’s team won the Europa Conference League. One of the last kicks of the last game of the season, and, after 43 years, they won a major trophy. The atmosphere was amazing and knowing I played a small part in that success was a great feeling.

A special mention to when I was on (ITV show) This Morning and my Remembrance Day poppy fell off with about ten seconds until we were live on air – luckily I managed to get it on before we came back from the break.

All-time sporting hero

(Rotherham United's) Alan Lee, for THAT goal against Brentford in 2002.

All-time hero

Abraham Lincoln. I am a bit of a geek on American history (as well as sleep) and he pretty much kept the country together when so many wanted to pull it apart. Also an amazing orator.

Guilty pleasure

I do not feel guilty about it, but the thing my family roll their eyes at the most is the 15 minutes I take every day to listen to (radio show) The Archers. I have no interest in farming but love it.

Favourite food

Corned beef hash – I could eat it every day.

Favourite music

I like loads but love Bruce Springsteen – I did the pilgrimage to Asbury Park in New Jersey in my twenties. I also enjoy nineties hip hop and indie and Americana, plus I like traditional Moroccan music to work to.

Favourite book

The Adrian Mole books by Sue Townsend. She is such a great writer and the books are so funny.

Favourite TV programme

The West Wing. I am currently rewatching it for the fourth time. Josiah “Jed” Bartlet (played by Martin Sheen) is exactly what a politician should be.

Where are you now?

In my office, at my desk, looking at a blank wall and listening to the Olympics.

Tell us something about yourself

I can clap with one hand. Never met another person who can do this.

Four ideal dinner guests (dead or alive)

Simon Schama – the way he talks about history is so interesting.

(Comic and writer) Spike Milligan – my dad loves him and I loved reading his books when I was little.

Phil Jackson, the legendary NBA coach, who achieved such success by creating a supportive winning culture.

And (deputy prime minister) Angela Rayner, because I like the cut of her jib.