Something to sing about: the making of Rotherham United song Millermen​ back in 1980

Now: Members of Rotherham United's 1980/81 championship-winning side and fans at Millmoor for the re-make of Millermen

​THE Rotherham United team of 1980/81 left an indelible mark on the club’s history.

With players like Ronnie Moore, Tony Towner, John Seasman, Paul Stancliffe and John Breckin, they won the old Third Division championship and conceded only eight league goals at home all season.

Managed by the late Ian Porterfield, they are rightly considered to be one of the Rotherham’s greatest sides.

But in that hectic year a few of the players took time out to do something a little different.

THEN: Rotherham players, including Phil Henson (far right) and John Breckin (third right) record Millermen in 1980 led by its composer Danny Cannon (front)

One day a few accepted the invitation to go down to a local recording studio and record a Rotherham United song.

That song, Millermen, resonated with supporters of the time and its echoes are still being heard now.

It was recently re-recorded back at Millmoor by hundreds of fans on the Tivoli End and is to go on sale to raise money for Rotherham Hospice.

Among those lending their voices to the new recording were some members of the 80/81 side who were on the original, among them Phil Henson.

Emma, daughter of the late Danny Cannon, who wrote Millermen, addresses the crowd at the re-recording of the song at Millmoor watched by John Breckin and musician Lee McMahon. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

“I can remember myself and a few other players going down to the Jive Bunny studios at Parkgate one day after training,” remembers Phil.

"We weren’t all there and having spoken to some of the other lads from the time who weren’t on it, they couldn’t seem to remember why.

"But it was quite a fun day, a break from the norm.”

The lads were joined in the studio by the late Danny Cannon, who wrote the tune.

"I’d already done a club song with Manchester City as well, so I’m a veteran on that side of things,” smiled Phil.

"There were a few clubs doing that kind of thing at that time. Then other teams copied us with the World Cup songs and everything, didn’t they?

"We weren’t the best singers, that’s for sure, but the song came out well.”

It’s lyrics were a tribute to all things Rotherham United and the way the club put several mediocre years behind it to rise to the top that year.

The chorus, in case you don/t know, goes: "Millermen, Millermen. The more they try to put us down, the more we’ll rise again. Millermen, Millermen. In red and white we’ll stand and fight. We’re Millermen.”

Phil was joined in the sing-along by team-mates including Ronnie Moore, Jimmy Mullen, Richard Finney, Peter Carr, commercial manager John Adams and John Breckin, who has been one of the driving forces behind the new recording in aid of the Hospice.

John recalls: “Danny Cannon had a small band there in the studio, with a drummer and so on. We’d never seen anything like that.

"We did the song in one take more or less. I remember that Danny had a big blackboard and a stick with a ball on the end and he just went along pointing to the words with it. Thinking back, it’s a shame it wasn’t filmed. It was just a photograph for the paper.

"Like a select few, I’m on the original and I’m on the re-make and it’s for a cause close to my heart.”

The new version has the blessing of the family of Danny Cannon, the man who helped direct operations more than 40 years ago.

His daughter Emma said: "Even if someone comes along and makes the song again in another 40 years, my dad will always be a part of it.”