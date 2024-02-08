Snow at Herringthorpe Playing Fields. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

Today’s blanket of snow has covered local pitches and with rain forecast tonight and again tomorrow, there’s the prospect of waterlogging.

While some local football clubs like Kiveton Park and Dinnington Town benefit from having artificial pitches, most are not so fortunate.

Parkgate FC have already lost several matches to the weather and still have 19 games in the Northern Counties East League to fit in as well as at least two cup ties.

Any more call-offs will increase pressure on the league to extend the season.

Although the Rotherham Sunday League is relatively up to date with its fixtures, some teams are still less than halfway through their programme.

In rugby, promotion hunting Rotherham Titans will hope conditions are better over in Lancashire for their match away to Fylde to go ahead in National Two North.