Snooker for All

It officially opened the doors to its new premises at Broad Street, Parkgate, recently after previously having to operate in Sheffield.

Pictured at the event with service users, players and family members are the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor, founder Lee Hague (tenth from right), former pro and world snooker coach Michael Holt (ninth right) and Recovery Programme manager Karen Shimwell (sixth left), who have provided a grant for £5,000 to the group for specific sessions for people in recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement