Snooker4all academy pockets important funding
A SNOOKER group for people with physical and mental disabilities is raising its game thanks to a grant from the National Lottery.
Snooker4all has received an award of £19,900 from the Lottery Community Fund to improve facilities at its base at Broad Street at Parkgate.
The club has created a new matchroom complete with seating for spectators so more of its players can play proper matches and improve their cue skills. It will also enable Snooker4All to welcome new members.
Regulars make new friends, reduce loneliness and isolation and improve their mental and physical health.