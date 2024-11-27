Snooker4all academy pockets important funding

By David Beddows
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:38 BST
Snooker4all founder Lee Hague with members Karl Dyson and Lee Leonard. Picture by Kerrie BeddowsSnooker4all founder Lee Hague with members Karl Dyson and Lee Leonard. Picture by Kerrie Beddows
​A SNOOKER group for people with physical and mental disabilities is raising its game thanks to a grant from the National Lottery.

​Snooker4all has received an award of £19,900 from the Lottery Community Fund to improve facilities at its base at Broad Street at Parkgate.

The club has created a new matchroom complete with seating for spectators so more of its players can play proper matches and improve their cue skills. It will also enable Snooker4All to welcome new members.

Regulars make new friends, reduce loneliness and isolation and improve their mental and physical health.

