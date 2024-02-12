First-half action from Rotherham Titans' victory at Fylde. Picture by Tony Jenkinson

Poole pulled out of the match at Woodlands 30 minutes in due to an hamstring injury as Roth’ went in at half time trailing 20-17 at a ground where they had lost on the previous two visits.

Head coach Gareth Lewis got the response he wanted in the second half as Titans won through 32-27, picking up five points which keeps them within sight of unbeaten National Two North leaders Leeds Tykes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In the first half Fylde caused us lots of problems and left two if not three tries out there,” said Lewis.

Rotherham Titans' Callum Bustin tussles for possession.

"We re-grouped at half time. It was a test of character and I thought we put in a really professional second-half performance.

"We had a bit of adversity once again with Zak pulling out.

"When you lose your captain like that it is going to test you a bit more but I thought Charlie Capps, who took the captaincy, led the team well.

"Matt Smith ran the lineout superbly as always and JB (Jean-Baptiste Bruzlier) managed the game really well at half-back.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Capps claimed one of Titans’ four tries alongside Jon Okafor, Bruzulier and Luke Cole, while Lloyd Hayes slotted three conversions and two penalties.

Next up on Saturday (2pm KO) is a visit from Sheffield RUFC, who have won ten matches on the spin.

Whether Poole will be involved is still open to question.

Added Lewis: "Zak is a warrior. He doesn’t miss many games but soft tissue injuries are difficult to overcome so we will have to find out what the medics say.

"We are certainly being tested with our resources right now so fingers crossed it is not too serious.”