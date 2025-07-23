Sixes and smiles as kids with disabilities take SEND cricket competition to new heights

Teamwork: Abbey School, who won the South Yorkshire SEND cricket finals day at Whiston Parish Church CC

KIDS with disabilities grasped the chance to shine at cricket in a special summer competition.

The South Yorkshire SEND cricket finals day provided a fine day’s entertainment at Whiston Parish Church CC.

It was contested by five teams from across South Yorkshire, including Rotherham’s Abbey School and Newman School, and it was Abbey who were proclaimed champions after winning all their games.

“The day was a huge success and the standard of player was higher than last year,” said Brady Saunders, SEND development officer for the YCB. “The games were contested in a fantastic spirit. There were 6s a plenty, fast and accurate over-arm bowling and superb fielding.”

The Newman School team at the at South Yorkshire SEND cricket finals day at Whiston Parish Church CC. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

The Abbey team contained three players who participate in the Rotherham Super1s sessions, the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation’s free, inclusive cricket hub for individuals aged 12-25 with SEND needs. Their star player was Tom, who hit a ball onto the pavilion roof.

The winning team was presented with certificates from Yorkshire CCC D40 player Josh Sanders, who was impressed with the general standard of play.

“This event shows what young people with disabilities can achieve if they are given the opportunity,” added Brady. “The running of these types of events will also help propel cricket as the most inclusive team sport in the UK, which is the aim of the ECB, the YCF and all other stakeholders in the game.”

Thanks went to Whiston Parish Church CC, the YCB’s designated disability champion club in the town, for hosting and supplying volunteer umpires on the day, and also to Meghan Wylde from Rotherham United Community Trust and her band of volunteers from MEMO Fitness CIC who helped the day run smoothly.

Quick single: action from the South Yorkshire SEND cricket finals day.

Brady goes into SEND schools to provide free coaching to get more young people with special educational needs the opportunity to play cricket. The sessions are funded by the Lord’s Taverners.

For more information about the YCB’s inclusive cricket hub, which runs every Wednesday at Whiston PC from 5pm-6pm, contact Brady Saunders at or call 07595520475.