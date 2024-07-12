Conner Kelsall

ROTHERHAM can lay claim to a new boxing champion – and Conner Kelsall could be heading towards elite status.

The 25-year-old became the new Commonwealth flyweight champion on June 28.

And by the end of the year he could be a European belt holder with an eye on world title opportunities.

The father of two hopes big financial rewards lie ahead, but he is clearly a man who will stay loyal to his roots.

Conner was born in Rotherham and works as a bar manager at The White Lady at Conisbrough. He won his first 11 fights before being handed the chance to take on home favourite Conor Quin in Belfast.

Kelsall won comfortably on points and said he fed off the aggression shown against him by thousands of Northern Ireland fight fans.

“It was a lion's den atmosphere but I thrive in environments like that. It was certainly a pretty hostile one,” he said.

“Nobody in that Arena thought I was going to win.

“When I walked to the ring they were shouting all sorts at me...it was interesting! I was going to get knocked out, they said, but after two rounds it had all gone pretty silent.”

At the final bell, Conner didn't look like a fighter who had just gone the distance.

“I don't think I had a mark on me, to be honest. I was definitely sore though. It wasn't as easy as it looked. I had to work hard for it to look easy. I had to keep moving for 12 rounds, keep dodging him. My shoulder is in bits!”

The short-term discomfort will fade as the former England champion's future begins to unfold.

“I believe I am next in line for a European shot,” said Conner. “It will be interesting to see what Stefy (Bull, boxing manager) can do for me, I feel I should be having a shot at that.

“To my knowledge I have got a two-fight deal with Frank Warren, I don't know if it is official and I have a got a mandatory for the European, but I hope so. From a random opportunity (Commonwealth win) it could possibly change my life.”

His next fight may be against Jay Harris, with the British and EBU European belts also on the line.

The honest fighter acknowledged: "I am not world level, I am not an elite, and even if boxers are there will always be room for improvement"Obviously I am a good fighter or I wouldn't be beating these good kids," said the 5ft 6ins South Yorkshireman who has 12-straight wins on his record."As long as I keep working and training hard there is always a chance I could be elite level. It is all about timing."He certainly fancies the financial security higher-level boxing can bring."Once you get to that level you get paid at that level...and for someone who comes from a council estate it is life changing to be put in a good financial position."Looking ahead, I would like to continue working at the bar. It is a nice social element that I feel I need."I don't have a social life, so me working in a bar is my social life, a place where I am meeting and talking to people every day."I enjoy my job and it helps the mental health factor."