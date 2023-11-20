​THERE have been early signs winter is on its way as catches at some venues begin to fall.

GOOD WORK: Peter Parkinson with his winning net at Elsecar.

After reports of waters looking like tea following the floods, some venues are now being described as gin clear – a sure sign that fish are not prepared to feed.

Others have suggested the cold rain is having a detrimental effect. What is for sure is that shorter days and longer nights invariably result in overall lower temperatures.

It hasn’t been the case everywhere. Some results held up well, particularly on the larger open waters which catch the wind, stirring up activity.

NET GAINS: Rob Perkins after his latest win at Ulley,

One angler who has taken full advantage is Peter Parkinson, who secured a first and a second at Elsecar Reservoir.

Peter’s win came in last Thursday’s open when he alternated between a conventional and a method feeder at peg 12 to find three of the venue’s newly-appearing carp and four bream for 22lbs 11ozs. Ernie Pym won section A with 8lbs 6ozs. Adrian George section B with 15lbs 12ozs, Peter Shaw section C with 16lbs 10ozs and Mark Carpenter section D with 9lbs 6ozs.

Peter’s second success came in Sunday’s open match at the venue which Andy Shaw won with a 19lbs 7ozs net from peg 9. Peter was second at peg 6 with 16lbs 12ozs and the section winners were: Stephen Taylor section A 11lbs 12ozs; Anthony Cranswick section B 11lbs 5ozs; Lynsey Clarke section C 4lbs 5ozs and Keith Ashmore section D 11lbs 7ozs.

A good blow at Southfield last Wednesday got the venue’s bream feeling hungry and Tim Goldby made the best of it, landing 28lbs 1oz from peg 38 for victory. Match organiser Mick Axon was second pwith 21lbs 11ozs from peg 26 and the section winners were Trevor Parkin, quiet for a while, with 10lbs 9ozs, Daz. Wright, 21lbs 8ozs and Mr Elsecar, Luke Armitage, with 13lbs 14ozs.