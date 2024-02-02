Sam o'maison: ready to face Liam Taylor. Picture by Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

And the Waverley welterweight boxer is taking on another challenging night in the boxing ring, this time at Leeds United's Banqueting Suite, Elland Road, against Liam Taylor.

The British title eliminator, on March 2, will certainly be a hazardous one for O'maison.

Taylor picked up the WBO European Welter belt in his home county of Lancashire in 2022 and has been in the ring with the likes of WBO World title contender David Avanesyan.

O'maison never shirks the tough contests, where the stakes are highest.

In August the 32-year-old travelled to Northern Ireland to face unbeaten Kieran Molloy just a few months after squaring up to hot property Paddy Donovan in Dublin.

And all of that on top of battling it out with Matchroom prospect British Super Light champion Dalton Smith, at Sheffield Arena.

O'maison, a former English champion, will be well prepared for this contest, something that hasn't always been the case in the past, with him accepting late-notice fights. His mantra is now: "Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. Secure peace, by preparing for war."

The Leeds show will be his 26th professional bout. He's had 18 wins, six defeats and one draw.

His opponent has an even more impressive record of 26 wins, two defeats, one draw.

"I expect a good, fit and very ready Taylor," said father of two O'maison, who is determined to prove himself against quality operators.