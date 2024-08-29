Gavin Walker with his gold medal after the Tokyo Paralympics

ROTHERHAM’S Gavin Walker is channelling the newly reformed Oasis and telling his teammates to ‘Roll With It’ at the Paris Paralympic Games.

Walker has been named as captain of Great Britain’s wheelchair rugby team as he competes at his third Games.

He won gold in Tokyo, ParalympicsGB’s first-ever medal in the sport, and is now leading a new-look team with five debutants in the 12-person squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m now one of the more experienced members of the team,” the 40-year-old said. “And I am really enjoying seeing newer athletes coming through and experiencing the Paralympics for the first time.

Archive shot of Gavin Walker in action

“I’m thinking back to my first time and just trying to give them the confidence to enjoy the whole experience and not waste any moment and be proud of themselves and realise how privileged they are to be in this position.

“I tell them to be very open-minded. Certain parts of the event are out of our control, so you just have to roll with it a little bit, be a little bit laidback.

“But a big one is to enjoy it, enjoy every moment, even the build-up and the pressure of the games, the nerves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If at any point you can look beyond that and enjoy the crowds and the whole experience because it goes so quickly and before you know it you are back home.”

Walker took up wheelchair rugby in 2012, progressing through the ranks to make his Paralympic debut at Rio 2016 where GB finished fifth.

Alongside Chris Ryan, Walker co-captained ParalympicsGB to their gold in Tokyo in one of the moments of the Games.

And despite the change in personnel and a tough start against reigning world champions Australia, the ambition remains the same for Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “After Tokyo, we went through quite a big change, we did lose some significant players from our team

“We have been through a rebuilding phase over the last three years and I think we have peaked at the right time to be able to perform in Paris.

“I don’t think any team is not aiming for that top spot. We have to take every Games as it comes, certainly seven out of the eight teams are able to do extremely well and medal, if not win the tournament.

“Australia is the number one team in the world at the moment so that is going to be a very toughone. Denmark are a team we have played numerous times and then the host nation France in our third game, that is going to be a cracker late in the evening.

“There will be some very close matches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker took up wheelchair rugby after a fall left him with a spinal injury in 2010.

The father of two was craving a return to a team environment having previously served as a firefighter in Sheffield.

His previous life experience is what he believes has led him to his position of leadership as he has established himself within the talented rugby squad that finished second at the European Championships last year.

“Quite early on in my career I was given a role as vice-captain,” he said. “I was 26 when I had my accident, so I was not a young athlete coming into the squad, so I had a bit of maturity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a bit of life experience already, so I was able to put into perspective certain elements of being an athlete, hard work, and dedication, what it takes to perform as a team and if you don’t.

“The consequences of that as well, we all have to be working in that same direction for the team to perform at its best.”

Aldi are proud Official Partners of Team GB & ParalympicsGB, supporting all athletes through to Paris 2024.