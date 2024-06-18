MUCH MISSED: boxing trainer Brendan Ingle

​A NEW film touching on the life of the late, great boxing trainer Brendan Ingle is now in production.

Giant is the true story of boxer Prince Naseem Hamed’s rise from boy to man to win world titles under the tutelage of the legendary Irishman whose gym on a humble street in Wincobank, just the other side of the Rotherham border, was a breeding ground for champions.

Naz is being played by Amir El-Masry and Ingle by none other than Pierce Brosnan, aka James Bond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filming has been taking place in Leeds and has been closely followed by boxing fan and former Rotherham businessman Carl Luckock, whose relationship with Brendan went back many years until his death in 2018.

LONG-TIME FRIEND: Carl Luckock with ex champ Johnny Nelson

Carl said: "Brendan’s achievements in getting kids off the streets and teaching them the values of discipline and respect, not to mention the world champions he helped create, is well known.

"He got an MBE in recognition of all he did but this is the first time his achievements have been chronicled in a high-profile film like this one. It’s been a long time in the pipeline and I’m glad it’s finally happening.

"Hopefully this production will do Brendan and Naz, his most famous ‘pupil,’ full justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Ingle first moved to Sheffield in the late 1950s from Dublin. He came to work in the steelworks and boxed professionally before becoming a coach and opening the legendary St Thomas Gym.

Carl had to smile when he saw that Brosnan, the four-times 007, was playing the part of his old friend.

He explained: "Not many people know that when Naz fought Kevin Kelley at Madison Square Garden in New York back back in 1997, Pierce went to watch the fight.

"Afterwards he wanted to come into the dressing room to meet Brendan so the message was sent in saying: ‘James Bond is here to see you’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"James Bond?’ said Brendan. ‘There’s only one James Bond and that’s Sean Connery.”

Photos of the usually suave actor transformed into the Irishman by the wonders of make-up have been everywhere over the last couple of weeks but his links to trainer don’t end there.

He is Irish, like Brendan, and his middle name is Brendan!

The film’s script has been written and directed by Rowan Athale.

A building in Leeds is being used for scenes reflecting St Thomas’s where Ingle made his name and where Carl was gym manager for many years, rubbing shoulders with Naz and other world champions Kell Brook, Johnny Nelson and Junior Witter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl added: "I was a frend of Brendan for over 50 years and I am probably one of the only people left who actually saw him box.

"It was at the Anglo American Sporting Club in Manchester. He boxed Chris Finnegan, who won a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics and became a British and European champion.

"I had taken another taken another boxer, Nicky Kennedy, over there to box that night and Brendan was on the same bill.

"Who could have predicted then what course his life would take.