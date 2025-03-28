Seeing double...Rotherham Hockey Club's little army of twins

The five sets of twins at Rotherham Hockey Club (from left) Mabel and Florence Fletcher, Violet and Daisy Riches, Eve and Charlotte Burgin, Francesca and Joseph Oldale, Harriet and Finola Chester

A HOCKEY club can truly claim to be a family club thanks to its legion of twins.

Rotherham Hockey Club has not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE sets of twins all playing and loving the game.

The ten are made up of four sets of girl twins and one boy/girl set.

The club’s communications manager, Sarah Busby, said: “Our oldest twins are the Burgins, Eve and Charlotte.

"Then we have the Oldale twins, Joseph and Francesca, then the Chester twins Harriet and Finola, and then the Riches twins Violet and Daisy.

"Our littlest twins are the Fletchers, who are Mabel and Florence!”

The twins are a familiar sight at the club’s base at the Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park at Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, formerly known as Aurora.

"We are lucky to have them,” added Sarah. “It really is something a bit special.”

To add to the feelgood vibe at the club, both the first and second teams signed off their league seasons with wins.

The ladies had the most important one.

They went up to Newcastle University 4s with a real chance of being relegated from Yorkshire North East One.

To stay up, Rotherham needed to win and see other results to go their way.

The ladies completed their part of the requirement by winning 2-0 with goals from Imogen Strawson and Rachael Hibbert, and then the wait began.

Close rivals University of Leeds won their game and after the tensest wait, the final result of Driffield losing filtered through and the celebrations began. Player of the match was Matilda Davidson.

The men’s firsts finished their season with an emphatic 6-2 win over Leeds 3s at Bawtry Road to cement a mid-table finish in their section.

Rannoch Foster scored three and the others came from Fraser Andrews, Toby Cumming and Aidan Ward. Player of the match was Mathew Webb.

The men’s seconds beat Chapeltown 2s 6-2 to anchor second place in the league. Goal scorers were Tom Oldale (2), Chris Hilton, Michael Watson, Richard Haigh and Jacob Baggaley. Player of the match was Jacob Baggaley. The development teams were both in action.

The A team outscored Chesterfield 9-3 thanks to hat-tricks from Charlie Ross and Ava Dickson and a goal apiece from Harriet Hopkins, Isabelle Sykes and Tom Hill. Player of the match was Raffy Bray.

Matthew Wall and Joseph Oldale netted in the B team’s 2-2 draw with Doncaster. Player of the Match was Zach Chester.

In the youth section, Rotherham’s U16s boys beat City of York 5-2. Ben Colohan and Zach Bray bagged two each and there was one from Daniel Lucock, back from injury. Star player was Ben Colohan.

The U14 boys lost 5-1 to Wakefield Talent Centre but the U14s hit six without reply against City of York through Georgia Wilson (2), Maisie Whitehead, Fatima Mirza, Ava Lowrey and Jess Pickett.