Seaside success for football festival winners Wickersley Youth

THIS girls team made some fantastic football memories at the seaside.
By Sportsdesk
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:34 BST
Wickersley Youth Girls U10s Reds at the ESF Football Festival.Wickersley Youth Girls U10s Reds at the ESF Football Festival.
Wickersley Youth Girls U10s Reds at the ESF Football Festival.

Wickersley Youth U10s Reds spent a weekend at the ESF Festival of Football in Butlins, Skegness.

The girls were in fantastic form over the two days, topping the groups stages and winning the final on penalties to go through to the national deciders.

They will be held at the FA’s national football centre. St George’s Park, Burton-upon-Trent, in June.

A club spokesperson said: “Our coaches, parents and supporters are hugely proud and looking forward to what’s still to come.”

