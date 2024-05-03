Wickersley Youth Girls U10s Reds at the ESF Football Festival.

Wickersley Youth U10s Reds spent a weekend at the ESF Festival of Football in Butlins, Skegness.

The girls were in fantastic form over the two days, topping the groups stages and winning the final on penalties to go through to the national deciders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be held at the FA’s national football centre. St George’s Park, Burton-upon-Trent, in June.