Sean Raggett returns to Rotherham United
The 30-year-old joins on a two-year contract after his release from League One promotion winners Portsmouth, where he has spent the last five years.
Raggett came to Rotherham on a season-long loan from Norwich City in 2018.
He was unfortunate to suffer an ankle injury a few games into his stay and eventually returned to Carrow Road in the February after just ten appearances, scoring once.
Raggett has since settled with Pompey, stacking up 239 appearances, scoring 17 goals.
He turned out 44 times in last term’s promotion-winning campaign and according to reports was outstanding in the second half of the season. But with four centre-halves contracted for Portsmouth’s return to the Championship, he had suspected he may be released by manager John Mousinho.
After his departure, Ragged said: “I’ve played in the Championship and believe I can play in that league but if that doesn’t happen we’ll see where we are.”
His future is now in South Yorkshire, where the player will rejoin his Portsmouth team-mate from last season, Joe Rafferty, who signed for the Millers earlier this week.
Manager Steve Evans has now made five signings in ten days, the list completed by returning striker Jonson Clarke-Harris from Peterborough United, midfielder Sean McWilliams from Northampton Town and left-back Reece James from Sheffield Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.