Sean Raggett returns to Rotherham United

By David Beddows
Published 24th May 2024, 18:38 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 18:50 BST
Sean Raggett celebrates his winner against Millwall at AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2018.Sean Raggett celebrates his winner against Millwall at AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2018.
DEFENDER Sean Raggett is returning to Rotherham United after five years away.

The 30-year-old joins on a two-year contract after his release from League One promotion winners Portsmouth, where he has spent the last five years.

Raggett came to Rotherham on a season-long loan from Norwich City in 2018.

He was unfortunate to suffer an ankle injury a few games into his stay and eventually returned to Carrow Road in the February after just ten appearances, scoring once.

Sean Raggett. Pic by Jim BrailsfordSean Raggett. Pic by Jim Brailsford
Raggett has since settled with Pompey, stacking up 239 appearances, scoring 17 goals.

He turned out 44 times in last term’s promotion-winning campaign and according to reports was outstanding in the second half of the season. But with four centre-halves contracted for Portsmouth’s return to the Championship, he had suspected he may be released by manager John Mousinho.

After his departure, Ragged said: “I’ve played in the Championship and believe I can play in that league but if that doesn’t happen we’ll see where we are.”

His future is now in South Yorkshire, where the player will rejoin his Portsmouth team-mate from last season, Joe Rafferty, who signed for the Millers earlier this week.

Manager Steve Evans has now made five signings in ten days, the list completed by returning striker Jonson Clarke-Harris from Peterborough United, midfielder Sean McWilliams from Northampton Town and left-back Reece James from Sheffield Wednesday.

