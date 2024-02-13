Scrum on down! Women’s rugby venture at Maltby looking for new recruits
Maltby Rugby Union Football Club, formed only last year, is launching a female section with the aim of forming a team.
Training started last week led by coach Kirsty Meese, who is an experienced player with Doncaster Demons.
The sessions at the Muglet Lane ground at Maltby are to continue on Saturday mornings (10-11.30am) and people of any ability are welcome to give it a try.
Chairman Frank Lidster said: “Women’s rugby is a growing sport and we really want to support it.
"Kirsty did brilliantly at the first session last weekend and it looks like we are going to getting more people along this week so hopefully it carries on growing.
“The aim is to get a team together eventually and Kirsty is really keen to make it work.”
Anyone interested can ring Frank Lidster on 07377 878237 or go along to Muglet Lane on Saturday morning.
The men’s team, meanwhile, continue their storming form.
They have won 11 matches on the spin, the latest 31-26 victory over Belper in the MDL Cup.
Drawing 26-26 going into the final few minutes, Maltby scored a match-clinching try to move into the quarter-finals.
They are back in South Merit League action on Saturday away to Hallamshire.
The club has applied for promotion to the Yorkshire League for the 2024/25 season.
If successful, they will join long established clubs Wath, Dinnington and Rotherham Phoenix in the competition.