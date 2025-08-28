Salmon find in the River Don has got anglers talking

River Don: return of an iconic fish

THE big news this last week came by way of a salmon parr being caught in the River Don, the first time in more than 200 years.

In an angling sense it’s hardly anything to get excited about but in terms of an achievement in re-establishing this iconic fish it is a major step forward.

For some years now many thousands of pounds and an enormous amount of effort has gone into building fish passes on all the major weirs in the river from Doncaster to Sheffield, weirs that helped establish our industrial heritage but prevented access for the migratory fish.

It wasn’t just weirs that prevented salmon breeding in the Don.

A section of the River Don

Pollution was a major contributor and in that sense it seems somewhat ironic that just as this first baby fish marks an enormous leap forward in terms of the Don’s water quality, that Yorkshire Water should apply to the Environment Agency for permission to reduce the amount of pure, clean compensation water it must allow from its reservoirs to help form the Don.

Elsewhere, Rotherham’s Aged Blind and Disabled anglers fished their latest match on the Moat Lake at Hallcroft where Ron Smith edged into the top spot with 76lbs 8ozs, beating Bernard Austin’s 72lbs 12ozs into second and Mark Whittaker’s 65lbs 3ozs into third. Nick Platts was fourth with 62lbs 4ozs and the section winners were Trev Fisher and Steve Roe.

The pole remained dominant at Elsecar reservoir last week.

Mark Carpenter won Thursday’s open match with 13lbs 11ozs and an almost peg-for-peg pole battle saw Trevor Parkin and Lee Harrison both weighing 10lbs 7ozs to tie for second place.

The section winners were Paul Lancaster and Frank Bowcott.

Bream were the deciding species in the Doncaster DAA open at Southfield Reservoir last Wednesday.

Ex-world champion Tommy Pickering caught steadily throughout the match to win with 33lbs 4ozs. Peter Kitwood was his nearest rival with 23lbs 8ozs which left Ton Briscoe third with 20lbs.

The section winners were Andy Marsden, Kev Foster, Sean Kelly, Jason Law, Barry Owen, Jason Leonard and Mick Cameron.

