Runners brave the cold for Santa Special race
Conditions under foot were tricky throughout for the penultimate race of the year in the KMR Series but that didn't deter Dominic Fielding.
The Worksop Harrier led the 4.5 mile race from Droppingwell Road from the outset and broke the tape in 31.03.
He had company all the way though as Clowne Road Runner Jordan Street battled to bridge the gap. He just couldn't chase him down and finished in 31.08.
Sam Strain (Hillsborough and Rivelin RC ) bagged third spot in 33.08.
The good day for Workshop Harriers continued as Hannah Miller was the first lady back, clocking 34.50.
Rotherham Running Club's Sarah Horner followed in 36.02, just holding off the challenge of Suzanne McGill (Penistone Footpath Runners) who timed 36.17
Paul Casson from the host club, Kimberworth Striders, took the MV40 gong in 34.46 while his teammate, Kevin Doyle, collected the MV50 prize in 33.24.
The MV60 title was bagged by Barnsley Harrier Chris Mc Nicholas (39.54).
Chris Hounsfall from Handsworth Roadhogs won the MV70 title in 42.57.
Pete Humphries (Rotherham Harriers) posted 1:05.39 to win the MV80 division.
Dronfield Running Club's Collette Gains timed 40.15 and that was good enough for the FV35 title.
The FV45 gong went to Rotherham Running Club's Adelle Marsden (40.57)
Joanne Rooney (Kimberworth Striders) timed 37.50 to claim the FV55 prize and the FV65 winner was Maltby Running Club’s Caroline Boyd, who clocked 49.56.
