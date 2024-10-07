Round Rotherham 50 fastest female Susan Keens, of Maltby Running Club, with Peter Elliott

COMPETITORS showed their staying power over a distance of 50 miles in the Round Rotherham Run.

A total of 209 people took to the Start line at Manvers Waterfront Boat Club for the annual event which circumnavigates the borough and also produced a local winner.

Susan Keens of Maltby Running Club was fastest female home in 8:21.46.

Second was last year’s quickest woman, Lisa Walbridge, in 8:23.55 with Abby Heffren of Killamarsh Kestrels third in 9:11.21.

First man back Kevin Hoult with Peter Elliott

There was a familiar name in overall top spot as Kevin Hoult of Calder Valley Fell Runners won in 7:10.00 to pick up his fifth Round Rotherham title and his first since 2022.

Hamish McGougall was second in 7:20.53 and Mark Robbins third in 7:42.15.

Quickest local runner was Rotherham Harriers’ Mark Plant in 7:42.59.

A total of 26 relay teams also took part.

Worksop Harriers’ Green Gods beat Kimberworth Striders to the men’s relay gong and their Green Godesses also took a female relay first, with Striders again a worthy second.

Stephen Rowbotham, son of Round Rotherham founder the Ralph Rowbotham, was among the organisers.

He said: “The weather was probably too hot for the runners but for everybody else it was absolutely gorgeous.

"Earlier in the week we looked like having to have a diversion around the Woodhouse Washlands because they were 3ft-4ft under water but come Friday it had disappeared and the course had dried out lovely.

"We only had five drop-outs in the race, which is incredible. Usually there are ten to 20. A good number finished who actually started, which is great.”

The presentations back at Manvers were made by Peter Elliott, Rotherham Harriers’ president and former Commonwealth Games middle distance gold medallist and Olympic silver medallist.