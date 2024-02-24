MATT CHALLINOR: determined to play on

Matt Challinor fractured his tibia and his fibula in a match away at Lymm last month.

He has had a metal rod inserted in his bone below the knee and undergone his first physio appointment on the road to recovery.

But after turning 40 last week, “Chall” still has the appetite to pick up a rugby ball again if his body allows.

“I’m hopeful I can play rugby again,” he said. “I don’t know what that is based on to be honest because the doctors haven’t really given much away.

“But prior to this happening I was relatively fit and I’ve not seen a massive decline in my fitness from when I was a full time player

“I know I’m of an age now, but I still have a rugby itch to scratch.”

It has been a challenging time for the popular back-rower, who has worn the Rotherham jersey in two spells dating back 16 years.

He spent four days in Warrington Hospital initially before returning to Rotherham.

​”The first week was pretty tough,” he said. “Being in Warrington wasn’t ideal and when I got home I was struggling to get up and down the stairs.”

Thankfully, the father of two has been able to go back to earning a living in his regular job as a health and safety manager for a utilities company, who have been very supportive.

Matt has also had plenty of support at home from his kids, aged ten and six.

“They have been my little skivvies really,” he smiled.

All attention now is on mending his fractured leg.

The fact the break is is bang in the middle means it has not affected his knee or his ankle, so there are less complications.

He added: “The metal rod is in the middle where the bone marrow is. That’s not coming out. It is now stronger than it has ever been but going forward it depends what effect it has on any muscle waste etc.

“It’s a strange one. I haven’t got a cast on my leg or an air boot. I have the rod and they say it’s about bearing as much weight on it as I possibly can. You can’t damage it and that’s a good thing.

“At the moment I’m optimistic.”

