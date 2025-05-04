RUFC Help under 9 grassroot team

I emailed Rotherham United asking for a signed football that we could raffle off to raise money for our U9 Boys team who play for Maltby Main Junior Football Club. My husband, Colin Usher is the coach of the team and we are grassroots run so we don't receive any payment for the time and effort we put into the boys.

When the boys last coach dropped out before the end of the season Colin stepped in to take over and make sure they see the season through.

We had to raise funds ourselves to cover the costs of training through the summer months, covers extra activities outside of football for them to bond and have fun, as well as keeping on top of their needs regarding football (skins, gloves, shin pads etc).

On the last open training session we came to at Aessal stadium, the team were signing shirts which Colin bought one and got it signed with the hope one day we could raffle it, which we did along with the football.

We had the raffle on Saturday May 3 at Maltby Progressive Club at the boys end of season party.

The winner of the T-Shirt was Mikey Middleton and the winner of the football was Clark Baron.

From the raffle it has secured £490 that has been put into an account we have opened for the boys.

We thank RUFC so much for supporting our boys and donating the signed football. Without their generosity we wouldn't have been able to make it such a success.

Harrison won the shootout so he drew the raffle for the signed shirt.

Joseph came second place in the shootout so he drew the raffle for the football.

Again, thank you to RUFC your support and kindness during our fundraising, it will make such a difference to our team and our opportunities.

1 . Contributed The team getting their gifts the coach got them for their end of season party. 2 girls on the team are Gracie Usher and Brooke Whitehouse who have made up the number and play with the boys on a Sunday as well playing for a girls team on a Saturday. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed George, Mirel, Harrison, Joseph, Roman, Jack, Louie, Erik, Gracie and Brooke. U9 MMJFC. Rotherham United have given their generosity and helped secure a safe season starting September 2025. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Brooke Whitehouse, one of the girls who plays primarily for the under 9 girls but has stepped in to the boys team to make up numbers and has been an asset to the team. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales