WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Final confirmed entrants and last minute odds - who'll make the most eliminations?
- More have declared to enter this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match, taking place tonight (March 1 2025, 11pm GMT).
- After the events of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, here is your final list of confirmed entrants for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.
- Who is now the favourite to win the men’s and women’s Rumble, who'll make the most eliminations and who won't last at all?
With WWE Smackdown complete, and an incredibly tense showdown between Kevin Owens and CM Punk, we now have our final list of confirmed WWE Royal Rumble entrants.
The 30 person battle royal, with the prize of a title shot at Wrestlemania 41 at stake, is taking place tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana and while there will No doubt be plenty of surprises, we now have a comprehensive list of contestants on both the men’s and women's side.
So who can we expect to see in those years Rumble matches? Plus, with the events of Smackdown having transpired, is there a new favourite to win the match, and who do bookies think won't last at all?
WWE Royal Rumble- final list of confirmed entrants
Men’s Rumble Match
- LA Knight
- John Cena
- CM Punk
- Jey Uso
- Roman Reigns
- Seth Rollins
- Drew McIntyre
- Rey Mysterio
- Sami Zayn
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Logan Paul
- Penta
- Chad Gable
- Bron Breakker
- Carmelo Hayes
- Damian Priest
- Santos Escobar
- Jacob Fatu
Women’s Rumble Match
- Nia Jax
- Bayley
- Charlotte Flair
- Naomi
- Bianca Belair
- Liv Morgan
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Lyra Valkyria
- Ivy Nile
- Iyo Sky
- Chelsea Green
- Zelina Vega
- Candice LeRae
- Piper Niven
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 - current odds
We looked at Oddschecker, who aggregate the average odds across a number of betting sites, to find out who is the favourite to win both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.
We also looked at who the bookies think will make the most eliminations, who will be in the final four and who will take the wooden spoon and get thrown out immediately.
Men's Rumble winner
- CM Punk - 5/4
- John Cena - 9/4
- Roman Reigns - 5/1
- Seth Rollins - 8/1
Men's Rumble - Most Eliminations
- Jacob Fatu - 5/4
- Bron Brekker - 5/1
- Drew McIntyre - 6/1
- John Cena - 8/1
Men's Rumble - Shortest Stint
- Austin Theory - 7/2
- Dominik Mysterio- 7/2
- The Miz - 7/2
- Grayson Waller - 4/1
Men's Rumble - Final Four
- CM Punk - 1/6
- Roman Reigns - 2/11
- John Cena - 1/4
- Seth Rollins - 8/13
Women's Rumble winner
- Charlotte Flair - 8/11
- Iyo Sky - 10/3
- Becky Lynch - 6/1
- Bianca Belair - 7/1
Women's Rumble - Most Eliminations
- Bianca Belair - 9/4
- Nia Jax - 7/2
- Jordynne Grace - 7/2
- Charlotte Flair - 4/1
Women's Rumble - Shortest Stint
- Maxxine Dupri - 3/1
- Chelsea Green - 7/2
- Piper Niven - 6/1
Women's Rumble - Final Four
- Charlotte Flair - 1/7
- Becky Lynch - Evens
- Iyo Sky - 1/3
- Jade Cargill - 5/4
How can I watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 pre-show in the UK?
You can follow the run-up to the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 - Countdown to Royal Rumble - for free by heading to the WWE's YouTube channel from 9pm GMT.
Learn how to follow along with all the action from the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 as it makes it’s debut on Netflix live by reading our guide to this year’s event.
