Rotherham's Arnoldas Cerneckis loving life through boxing

Fourteen-year-old Rotherham lad Arnoldas Cerneckis loves his sessions at the Olympus Boxing Club in Rawmarsh so much that he frequently stays for the adult session following the juniors.

It was a transport issue about getting home to start with but there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing,’ said Arnoldas. ‘My dad wanted me to start boxing training to calm me down. At first, I was nervous, but everyone encouraged me. I started making progress once I relaxed and made friends. I used to be naughty. The sport has calmed me down and taught me how to carry myself. I’d been suspended at school. I’m going into year ten with the focus I needed and am determined to be successful both in the classroom and in the ring.’

‘Arnoldas is highly disciplined,’ agreed club owner and coach Sam Blakesley. ‘He’s training for two hours a day and doing his regular morning runs. He’s often shadow boxing at home apparently. We’ve been open just over a year and Arnoldas has had eight bouts including three exhibitions without decision. He’s won three of five decision bouts. Arnie as he’s nicknamed won our South Yorkshire Junior title in July by split decision in a closely contested bout after both boxers agreed to a decisive fifth round. He has his rematch in Leeds with opponent Bradford’s Kian Collins on 19th September.’

Blakesley, 36, set up Olympus as a hobby and to provide an outlet for young people. ‘Like lots of people in combat sports I’ve had a chequered past with stretches in prison. It’s common knowledge. I’d dabbled in boxing as a youngster and was even trained by Herol ‘Bomber’ Graham. At Olympus we train adult bare knuckle boxers but provide gloved boxing opportunities for younger boxers. My own boys aged 15 and 13 enjoy training here. Our aim is for everyone to see that Olympus is a safe place to train for teenagers to thrive.’

The Olympus ethos is to welcome everyone irrespective of social background or ethnic origin as shown by the twenty or so national flags which festoon the gym ceiling. ‘Some teenagers here are from privileged homes,’ explained Blakesley. ‘Others live in child poverty. All are welcome to learn the valuable life skills we teach. To walk away from trouble but know how to defend yourself and absolutely to avoid the temptation ever to carry a knife.’

‘Arnoldas is too busy to be in trouble,’ said dad Vidmantas, 38, who works in a local factory. ‘I’ve also benefitted from training at Olympus. We’re from Lithuania originally but Arnie was born in England. I’ve done strongman competitions throughout Europe but the boxing’s a whole new world. You make so many friends. I’ve been featured by a rapper in Ukraine. It’s great fun and helps people feel better about life. Boxing is helping my son. He’s signing autographs and T-shirts. Boxing can help anyone and everyone.’

All elite athletes need sponsorship and any individuals or companies interested in sponsoring Arnoldas to help him reach his eventual goal of being a professional boxer should contact OlympusFight Club on Facebook or @olympusfightclub on Instagram.