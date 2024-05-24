Rotherham United won three-way race to sign Shaun McWilliams
The combative midfielder ended a ten-year stay at home-town club Northampton Town to come to AESSEAL New York Stadium this week and he had options.
Millers boss Steve Evans said: “ I must admit I met the lad a couple of times and we spoke long and hard.
“I did think there were two other clubs who are in League One now – one came down last season and one has come up – and they both tried to get him.
“ We presented our case and it was a lovely phone call from Shaun saying he’d love to join us, considering the interest in the boy.”
In recent years McWilliams’ progress has been interrupted by a couple of injury problems but he still made 39 appearances last term as Northampton finished mid-table in League One.
“He’s box to box, he’s side to side,” added Evans. “He’s reasonably good technically and he’s got a spirit and endeavour and a willingness to run hard.
“We played against Northampton Town during my time at Stevenage and every time Shaun McWilliams featured if he has not been Man of the Match then he’s been very close to being Man of the Match.”
McWilliams turned down a new contract at Sixfields to move north on a two-year deal.
He said: “Rotherham is a massive club. I’ve known the gaffer a couple of years and he’s shown interest in me.
“I met him and he re-iterated how he sees me as a player and how he sees me playing and that just sold it to me straight away. This club wants to get promoted straight away and I want to be part of that.”
At 25, he’s also the right age.
“Usually your prime is aged 25 to 29 and I’m just hitting that,” added McWilliams. “I’m an athletic central midfielder.
“I want to chip in with a couple of goals and some assists but mainly the aim is to make sure that central midfield is mine and get the team on the front foot.”