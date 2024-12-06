Jess Jones of Rotherham United Women

STRIKER Jess Jones is making the most of her return to fitness after serious injury by enjoying her most prolific season ever with Rotherham United Women.

Jones suffered a dislocated knee in the Millers’ Her Game Too Shield victory over Sheffield Wednesday at AESSEAL New York Stadium in May.

Following an anxious summer of recovery, the rejuvenated forward has set a blistering pace in the goal-scoring stakes.

She has notched nine goals for the Firsts and a further seven for the U21s after switching from midfield just two months ago – including the opener in a 5-2 league rout of Anstey Nomads last weekend.

Jess Jones makes a clearance earlier this season Picture by Julian Barker

Jess said: “I’m really enjoying it. I was a right-back two seasons ago and was then moved to the wing because of my pace.

“Now I’ve been put up top and am the top goal scorer for both teams.

“I was with the U21s because I was coming back from injury and was put back in the first team and still scoring.”

Jones admits it took mental strength to come back from her injury, adding: “It was hard as you always worry if you’re going to do it again and if you can perform like you did before, but I always feel that pushes you on to come back and I feel I work my hardest to get that shirt back.

“It is strange as it’s a new position for me but I am enjoying it.”

Asked if she has set herself a goalscoring target, Jess added: “I didn’t initially but then my boyfriend said if I get 30 goals he’ll take me away for the weekend so I’m trying to get to my 30!”

Jones netted the opener in Sunday’s win which lifted Rotherham into the top half of the East Midlands Regional Premier Division.

Debutant Lexie Butterworth scored twice, as did substitute Amanda Millar.

They are away to Gainsborough Trinity In the League Cup on Sunday (2pm).