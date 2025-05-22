Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw addresses fans' frustration over loss of Hakeem Odoffin

On the way out: Hakeem Odoffin thanks Rotherham United Supporters after the final away game of the season at Stevenage

​ROTHERHAM United manager Matt Hamshaw believes Player of the Year Hakeem Odoffin is replaceable but understands supporters’ frustration at his exit.

The club’s best performer left this week after rejecting a new contract, ending a four-year stay.

Some fans would have liked quicker and more decisive action to try and keep the 27-year-old, who was out of contract this summer.

And while Hamshaw wanted to the utility man on board for another crack at League One, he is also realistic.

He told the Advertiser: "We are obviously disappointed to lose Haks but at the same time we made a very good offer.

"I know things have dwelled in recent years here. I also understand the anger of the majority of fans who are thinking the club could have acted earlier. Potentially it could have, I don’t know, but it is what it is. We have to put it to bed and move to other targets.

"It is going to be difficult to find a replacement but people said it would be difficult to replace Matt Crooks and we get Ollie Rathbone in.

"When we lost Kieffer Moore everyone thought it was the end of the world and we signed Michael Smith after that.

"People are sometimes quick to forget that the ones you bring in have sometimes overtaken the ones who have moved on and that’s kind of how football is.”

Odoffin won’t struggle to find a new club and, in his peak years, his next contract is an important one.

"It is obvious Haks and his agent have got a lot better offer,” said Hamshaw. “I don’t know where it is of yet. I don’t even know what league it is in.

"I’m just trying to be a lot more open and transparent with the fans and trying to get information out as quickly as I can.”

The club, meanwhile, continue to do the groundwork for a summer recruitment drive.

Added Hamshaw: "We are talking to agents, clubs, sporting directors, directors, owners. We’ve spoken to them all over the last five or six weeks since I’ve come in.

"We are at a point where we are moving on targets and seeing what happens but in the world of football at this moment in time there seems to be nothing happening. Things will pick up next month.”