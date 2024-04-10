Kids with mega football scarf at Kellogg's Football Camps launch

It was revealed this week to mark the launch of the Kellogg’s Football Camps programme.

In partnership with the English Football League as well as Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers, the football camps for girls and boys aged 5-15 years will reach from Grimsby to Glasgow, Plymouth to Peterborough, supporting parents in keeping their kids active and entertained across the nation during the school summer holidays.

To celebrate the announcement, Kellogg’s is giving away 30,000 free places for the camps before they kick off this summer.

Millers section of the special scarf

The news comes as new research shows that six in ten (59 per cent) UK parents struggle to entertain their children throughout the school summer holidays. More than 8 in 10 parents (86 per cent) want their child to experience less screen time during the break and the same percentage believe that team sport is hugely important to learn valuable life skills.

The 100-metre-long scarf represents the involvement of EFL clubs, plus Scottish powerhouses Celtic and Rangers. The impressive scarf is the result of more than 500 combined hours spent across design, knitting, and sewing with each club element hand-sewn by a team of specialists in Manchester.

Ex-pros came together at Birmingham City’s stadium, St. Andrews @ Knighthead Park, with EFL legends of the game including Jermaine Beckford and Michael Dawson, as well as children from local schools taking to the pitch to celebrate the launch.

To further show their support for the launch of the camps, Manchester City Women’s stars Chloe Kelly, Demi Stokes, and Ruby Mace surprised a group of young players as they trained at City’s Etihad Campus.

Chris Silcock, managing director of Kellanova (the company that owns Kellogg’s) said: “Most families will be within 15 miles of a Kellogg’s Football Camp, giving children up and down Britain an opportunity to get active this summer. Run by FA qualified coaches, the camps aim to be fun and to give girls and boys the opportunity to get onto the pitch and follow in the footsteps of their footballing heroes.”

Speaking on behalf of the EFL’s involvement in the programme, former Hull City and England defender, Michael Dawson said: "For me, football camps during school breaks were where I had the most fun, kicking the football around with your mates. The EFL has such an advantage being part of so many different communities up and down the country, and to have Kellogg’s on board this summer to give so many kids the same opportunity I had when I was younger is really exciting.”

Kellogg’s Football Camps sessions will take place throughout June, July and September.