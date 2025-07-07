Rotherham United and Wickersley CC run up a grand total for Rotherham Hospice
A Millers XI renewed rivalries with a Wickersley CC XI for the Hospice Cup.
A crowd of several hundred at Northfield Lane turned up and helped bring in more than £4,000 for Rotherham Hospice.
"It was a win-win for Rotherham,” said organiser and Hospice ambassador John Breckin.
"The lads that played had a whip-round. It was a really good atmosphere and Wickersley Cricket Club were brilliant.”
Wickersley’s team was a mixture of juniors and seniors while Rotherham’s line-up included manager Matt Hamshaw, his assistant Dale Tonge, first team coach Richard Wood and first-teamers Reece James, Jordan Hugill, Cam Dawson, new goalkeeper Ted Cann and Joe Rafferty, who confessed to having never held a cricket bat before.
Rotherham’s “overseas” player was ex-Leeds United man Frazer Richardson.
The Millers opened the batting and their total of 180 all out was enough to retain the cup.
"Jordan Hugill was smashing them, as was young Kane Richardson. He took a brilliant catch,” said Breck.
"It was a good game and an even better night for the Hospice.
"It’s a wonderful place that we just have to keep going and the main thing is that we’ve got this event up and running again.”
