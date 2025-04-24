Rotherham Town CC addresses the future after no-play-in-2025 decision

The pavilion at Clifton Lane, home of Rotherham Town CC

​THE name of Rotherham Town will be missing from senior cricket this season for the first time in nearly 180 years.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has withdrawn its two teams from the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League for 2025 in the wake of an EGM at Clifton Lane.

The development follows weeks of uncertainty in which Town’s financial and logistical problems were made public and a last-ditch appeal made for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the club said: “At an EGM on Thursday, April 17 a vote was held to determine if cricket should be played at Clifton Lane for the 2025 season on financial grounds.

Rotherham Town in action in 2024.

“Despite having pledges of financial commitment to the club that would have enabled the season to start, the members of the club voted 29-77 against playing.

"Rotherham Town CC has been struggling financially for quite a number of years and there has been a complete lack of investment into infrastructure and maintenance of machinery.

“There was also historic debt left over from the bar which was closed down at the end of the 2023 season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the membership voting numbers, the Advertiser understands the club has been operating for a number of years with just a handful of the same volunteers across both the senior and junior set-ups.

Formed in 1846, Rotherham Town is believed to be the borough’s oldest sports club.

It’s decline since its days in the old Yorkshire League has gone hand in hand with falling income, volunteer support and lack of investment in its infrastructure and equipment.

Over the past two seasons Town has worked closely with Clifton Lane co-tenants Rotherham Titans to try and stabilise the historic club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the name Rotherham Town still exists, there are concerns that a club with such a long history may be lost to senior cricket for good.

As it looks to re-group, it has indicated that an eventual return to senior cricket is not an impossibility.

It added: “Titans Community Foundation have been working with Rotherham Town CC to try and help the club continue and sourced four new sight screens to replace their broken ones.

"We hope to continue this collaboration with the Foundation as we look to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rotherham Town Cricket Club will now look to create a comprehensive development plan to try and gain sustainable funding to improve the cricket facilities and re-establish teams in all formats.”

News of Town’s plight has been met with sadness across the cricket and wider sporting community.

Town’s withdrawal from the YCSPL has left Divisions One and Five a team short.

The league said: “As it is too late to alter fixtures, clubs in Divisions 1 and 5 will now have blank weekends when they were due to be playing Rotherham Town teams.

"The League Executive Board will discuss the wider implications of this decision at their meeting next Monday.”