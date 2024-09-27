Rotherham Titans wary of Sale FC threat
Sale were trounced 33-0 by National One title fancies Rams last week after winning their opening two matches.
The Lancastrians are still considered to be one of the stronger teams in the section, particularly at Heywood Road, where Rotherham have lost in both their previous two visits.
“Sale look a quality outfit,” warned Director of Rugby Biljon. “They have some good players and they come straight from an early top-of-table clash against Rams so they are going to be battle hardened and ready and they’re at home.”
Titans will travel in search of a fourth straight win with another below-strength group due to injuries.
They beat Sheffield Tigers 49-7 in a friendly on Wednesday designed to ease some men back and give those on the fringes game time. Added Biljon: “We are depleted but individuals don’t make a successful team, a squad does, and we are seeing a real squad effort at the moment.”