Rotherham Titans are chasing a fourth straight win this weekend

ROTHERHAM Titans won’t be lulled into a false sense of security when they venture across the Pennines to take on Sale FC tomorrow (2.30pm).

​Sale were trounced 33-0 by National One title fancies Rams last week after winning their opening two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancastrians are still considered to be one of the stronger teams in the section, particularly at Heywood Road, where Rotherham have lost in both their previous two visits.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sale look a quality outfit,” warned Director of Rugby Biljon. “They have some good players and they come straight from an early top-of-table clash against Rams so they are going to be battle hardened and ready and they’re at home.”

Rotherham Titans in recent action against Rosslyn Park, with Harry Newborn in possession. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

Titans will travel in search of a fourth straight win with another below-strength group due to injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They beat Sheffield Tigers 49-7 in a friendly on Wednesday designed to ease some men back and give those on the fringes game time. Added Biljon: “We are depleted but individuals don’t make a successful team, a squad does, and we are seeing a real squad effort at the moment.”